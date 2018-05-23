Melamine Market:

Industry Highlights:

Melamine is a white crystalline substance belongs to the family of heterocyclic organic compounds. It contains 66% of nitrogen by mass. Melamine is combined with formaldehyde to produce melamine formaldehyde resins by condensation polymerization. Melamine formaldehyde resins or melamine resins are hard, durable, glossy, and exhibit strong resistance to heat, moisture, stain, and wear.

Melamine resins are widely used to form laminates. Laminates are highly suitable for decoration and protection purposes. Laminates find a wide application in housing, construction, and electrical applications and thus positively impacting the growth of global melamine market. Melamine resins are also used as a wood adhesive and have application in bonding hardwood, plywood, particleboard, and medium density fibre board with laminates and is substantially contributing to the growth of global melamine market. Additionally, melamine resins are strongly thermosetting and can be moulded into a variety of products for our daily life.

Melamine is safe for normal use, however, food products that are contaminated with it can be unsafe for consumption. For instance, according to WHO, melamine was found in wheat gluten and rice protein concentrate exported from China and used in the manufacture of pet food in the United States, which caused death of a large number of dogs and cats due to kidney failure. Melamine is harmful if swallowed, inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Industry Application:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of melamine market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of melamine market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of melamine market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Industry Key Players:

BASF,

INEOS,

Jinan Xiangrui Chemicals,

Mitsui Chemicals,

Nissan Chemicals,

Methanol Holdings,

Shandong Sanhe Chemcals,

Oatar Melamine Company,

Hexion Speciality Chemials,

orealis AG.

