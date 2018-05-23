Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Treatment Market to Develop Rapidly by 2028

Increasing number of Infertility Cases demanding Intrauterine Insemination Procedure

Infertility is the major problem worldwide and results in the abnormal functioning of the male or female reproductive system and can manifest as an inability to get pregnant, inability to maintain the pregnancy or inability to maintain the pregnancy to a live birth. The main objective of fertilization is to increase the number of sperms that reach the fallopian tubes, so that the chances of pregnancy increases. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a type of fertility treatment that aims to increase the number of sperms inside the woman’s uterus to increase the rate of fertilization. The Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) is minimally invasive technique and less expensive option compared to other fertility treatment options.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data for 2011- 2013 in U.S reported that about 7.5 million women had decreased the ability to get pregnant or carry a baby to long term. Infertility can be due to both men and women or due to some unknown problems. Growing number of patients suffering from problems related to ovulation, uterine problems, blocked fallopian tube, poor diet, age, and others. Higher consumption of alcohol, drug abuse, smoking, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, strong medication are some of the risk factors causing fertility problem among men.

The reasons for Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) includes, unknown infertility problems, cervical mucus problems, ejaculation dysfunction and others. Nowadays, the trend of delayed marriage is rising, and women are waiting until their mid-30s and 40s to have kids. This has led to decreasing women’s fertility in later stage of life. Increased age results to reduced ovulation and miscarriage chances and other health problems after. Many diagnostic tests are done by doctors to find the cause of infertility; this test includes ultrasound, sperm and ovum studies, ovulation tests, laparoscopy and others

Effectiveness of IUI Procedure

The technological advancement in the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) procedure has increase the chances to conceive. The success of IUI procedure depends on several factors such as age, cause of infertility, medication used and others. Fertility drugs and IUI procedure are the initial steps that are used to address infertility problems as it does not control the/involve the use of woman’s eggs. The success rate of IUI procedure with some fertility medication increases up to 8% to 20% per cycle. IVF using a woman’s own eggs; the average success rate is recorded to be 40% to 45% for patients under age 35. IUI is the first line of treatment for the patients suffering from infertility and this treatment is very effective during, cervical issues, mild ovulation issues, mild male-factor infertility and others. Increased incidence of infertility among both men and women, various global initiatives for sexual and reproductive health, increased prevalence of diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome; uterine fibroids, endometriosis and others leads to infertility due to high dose drugs that damage ovum/sperm. Due to these reasons the market for global Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Treatment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Factor Driving Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Treatments Market

Researchers are focusing on health problems related to women and men due to the increased rate of infertility. Several medicines are used to treat infertility problems or enhance fertility among women. Based on the test results the treatment is prescribed, technological advancement in devices with improved sensitivity, increasing first-time pregnancy age, rising out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure are some of the factors driving the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Treatment market. Changing lifestyles had led increased number of cases of gynaecological disorders such as fibroids, uterine polyps, polycystic ovarian disease, endometriosis, and unexplained infertility that lead to difficulties in conceiving. This scenario is expected to result in increased use of fertility treatment options to maximize chances of conception and boost the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Treatments Market

Safety of IUI Procedure

The IUI procedure is safe, but sometimes multiple pregnancy occurs that can cause serious health condition to both mother and baby. The babies born may be pre-mature with low birth weight. The IUI procedure is less expensive than other assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments. The better results are shown through IUI procedure than the use of any other fertility drugs. This fertility procedure allows fertilization in the natural way.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, global Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the Intrauterine Insemination market reasons being lifestyle changes, new product innovations, and early treatment adoption. Europe is the second leading market for Intrauterine Insemination treatment market due to development activities and large research base. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing lifestyle, large target patient pool, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and growth in research and development. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of Intrauterine Insemination market during the forecast period globally.

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) market are Labotect GmbH, Fernandez Hospital, Apollo Fertility, Sunflower Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, BMI Healthcare, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, Conceive Hospital, London Women’s Clinics, Site Map Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions Accessibility Contact Us Guy’s and St Thomas’ Private Healthcare and Others. The hospitals will provide full Procedure of IUI with proper care and medications. The synergies between the companies is presenting immediate growth impact rather than acquisitions and mergers. However, increase in infertility cases, rise in IUI procedure and increases awareness about the IUI with no ethical issues are some of the factors offering global opportunity to its manufacturers to manufacturer high grade Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) fertility treatment.