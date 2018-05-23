Fully Automated Coagulometer Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2028

A fully automated coagulometer is an automated medical device used in the diagnostic and research laboratories basically aimed to calculate different chemical characteristics in given multiple numbers of biological origin samples and involves minimum human guidance. The analyzed sample data depicts the disease identification and its prognosis. Fully automated coagulometer measures the blood clotting mechanism of hemostasis. The fully automated coagulometer is used to identify blood clotting deficiencies such as thrombocytopenia, thromboembolytic disease, hemophilia, impaired liver function, Von Willebrand disease, and other chronic conditions. In addition, there are several other applications that use fully automated coagulometer, including adoption in monitoring drug effects for certain types of drugs such as heparin, antiplatelet agents, and oral anticoagulants on whole blood samples, and is also adopted in blood component therapies. Fully automated coagulometer uses blood samples soaked in anticoagulants (sodium citrate). Sodium citrate is ideally preferred as it offers reversible anticoagulant effect. Fully automated coagulometer is used for various types of tests, for instance, prothrombin times, lupus anticoagulant screens, factor assays, partial thromboplastin times, and D dimer assays, among others. On the basis of test type, a different type of substance is added to activate clotting reaction. The analyzing process of fully automate coagulometer is done by evaluating particular light wavelength of sample and changing patterns of light over time.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6591

Rising Automation in Clinical Laboratories

With the advent of time, laboratories have had equipped with a diverse range of analytical instruments that were operated manually until the availability of technologically advanced automated analytical instruments such as fully automated coagulometer, and other miscellaneous analyzers. Automation related to analyzers has made a great impact on the pathological and clinical application procedures. The presence of fully automated coagulometer system has added value to several assays in terms of accuracy and minimal human error and has improved the turnaround time for assay’s results. The first automated analyzer was introduced by Technicon Corporation in 1957. Later, advancement in other industry verticals, including computer sciences and augmentation in clinical chemistry equipment have led to the proliferation of diverse coagulometer ranging from semi-to-fully automated systems.

With the increase in investigations, demanding assistance in monitoring therapy, and disease diagnosis it is expected to exchange manual instruments with fully automated coagulometer systems, so that fast results can be obtained by minimizing the workload along with minimal technical errors. In addition, automation in coagulometer enables to abolish manual-related errors such as results calculation, pipetting steps, and data storage and retrieval steps. A fully automated coagulometer is also advantageous as compared with manual or semi-automated instruments as they use low volume of reagents and samples thereby lowering the cost of consumables used in intermediate steps preparation, and also allow less blood to be drawn from patients.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6591

Factors Gardening the Growth of the Fully Automated Coagulometer Market

The market for fully automated coagulometer is primarily driven by elevating demand for definite laboratory investigations which led to the expansion of automated laboratory equipment, including fully automated coagulometer and others. Furthermore, increasing demand for instruments enabling early diagnosis of disease conditions, its management, and its monitoring prognosis process are also impelling the growth of the fully automated coagulometer market. Rising prevalence and incidence rate of blood clotting-related disorders, such as hemophilia A and B, Von Willebrand’s disease, and Factor II, V, VII, X, or XII deficiencies, are also gardening the growth of the fully automated coagulometer market. Among these disorders Von Willebrand’s disease is most common, for instance, according to the estimates of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Von Willebrand’s disease affects 1% of general population and affects both male and female with equal frequency. From timeline 2012 to 2016, approximately 14,600 affected patients had undergone the treatment of Von Willebrand’s disease. In addition to that improving healthcare infrastructure, proper healthcare reimbursement policies in developed economies are also boosting the growth of the fully automated coagulometer market. However, factors such as high cost of the instrument, complex regulatory framework, and technical complexity concern are hampering the growth of the fully automated coagulometer market. Several complicated concerns have been reported regarding the exposure of infectious pathogens during procedure testing, which could hinder the growth of fully automated coagulometer market.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global fully automated coagulometer market is segmented into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China, Japan, China, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to have a large market share, followed by Western Europe, owing to the presence of proper reimbursement policies pertaining to improvement in healthcare facilities. In addition, factors such as elevating prevalence of blood clotting-related disorders and ease in availability of technologically advanced products are also impelling the growth of the fully automated coagulometer market. Fully automated coagulometer market in China is anticipated to have high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population and improving medical facilities. Increasing research and development facilities in Asia Pacific countries, such as Japan and Korea, is also a major driving force in the growth of the fully automated coagulometer market. However, the markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are predicted to show stagnant growth over the forecast period.

Browse Repoer @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fully-automated-coagulometer-market

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global fully automated coagulometer market are HemoSonics LLC., Accriva Diagnostics, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Helena Biosciences, Merlin Medical, Grifols, S.A., Erba Mannheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Instrumentation Laboratory (Werfen Company), Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd. , HORIBA, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, HYCEL MEDICAL, Scientifica Tecnologie Biomediche, BIO GROUP MEDICAL SYSTEM, iLine Microsystems, Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Haemonetics Corporation, among others. However, increasing trend of point-of-care testing assays also offers a global opportunity to its manufacturers in terms of sales and marketing.