Tourgether – anecdote of inception

What is Tourgether?

Tourgether is a global travel dating and social networking app tailored especially for travelers to plan and meet. Decide whom would you cross your path with when you’re traveling. Meet new friends, go sightseeing with a travel partner, or a group, or meet your soulmate.

It’s a ‘Tinder’ for travelers,’ says creator Saurabh Jejurikar. “It lets people find their perfect travel partner or holiday companion” . With Tourgether there’s no need to travel alone. You can meet people from all over the world.

The app has been downloaded more than 10k times at the time of writing this article and helps in making 100+ connections each day, which is itself a remarkable achievement in such a short span.

What Made It Click?

“I conceived the idea of Tourgether through a series of event, although there was one “eureka” moment,” says the founder Saurabh Jejurikar.

It all started back in 2015 at Hong Kong, when two of my friends, who are girls, were traveling to Vietnam. They were single and ready to mingle, and of course, didn’t want their trip to be “boring”. Yes, they were looking for dating while traveling.

Then started my series of trips, when I traveled to a lot of places and was lucky enough to be accompanied by a girl each time. Starting with a girl who is a friend, a girl from my country of origin whom I had dated for a while, a few girls I was dating during my stay at hong kong, and then last but not the least, a girl from another city whom I met on a dating app, and we decided to travel together.

It was the first time we met on this trip. Needless to say, we had a fantastic “tour together.” That was the time when the seed was planted.

It was only on my next trip with a male friend of mine when I started to realize the need for such a platform. We were looking for dating while traveling, but there was no easy way to do it. We tried tinder when we arrived at our destination, and found matches with a few other travelers. We didn’t want to date locals, As we didn’t want to stop during our journey. It was also impossible to coordinate. We were not using the right channel to achieve what we wanted.

Finally, after my trip, I realized the need for such a platform. I tried looking up for other apps for my next trip, only to find that there were a few sugar daddy kind of apps, or a few fake apps just trying to send fake messages to extort money.

The final kick of motivation was when a very close friend of mine, a girl, ended up travel-dating with another guy, fell in love, now in a serious relationship. This made me wonder & at the same time I realize that even in today’s world, geographical distances don’t matter for relationships, with the technology available to easily connect, growing ease for travel, increase in the overall income and so on.

That’s my story. What would your be?

You could download the app here: