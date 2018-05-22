PVC Pipes Market Industry Research Report Opportunistic Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2023

PVC Pipes Market:

Industry Overview:

The Global PVC Pipes is expected to witness a significant growth with CAGR of 7.13% between 2016 and 2023.

PVC pipes are the leader among plastic pipes with across many industries utilizing PVC pipes to multiple degree. PVC pipes over the years have become very demand because of their light weight, easy installation and low maintenance. In the global plastic pipes market PVC pipes started penetrating the pipe market during from the past years.

PVC pipes comes from the construction industries that including the many applications such as water supply, sewage & drainage, housing & commercial, and irrigation. PVC pipes also formed in three types i.e. Post Chlorinated, Plasticized, and Unplasticized PVC pipes. CPVC pipes are expected to register fastest growth in terms of the production capacity in the next years. Rising acceptance of CPVC pipes over galvanized or PVC pipes will lead to the growth in the future. Improved penetration of the companies with expanding distribution network and significant role played by the government in the development of irrigation infrastructure and real estate sector in the country will bolster the growth in the industry.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2618

Industry Key Players:

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China),

Astral Polytechnik Limited (India),

Polypipe Plc (UK),

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (US),

Amanco (Brazil),

National Pipe and Plastics Inc. (US),

Egeplast A. S (Turkey).

Industry Application:

PVC pipes are produce through extrusion, in-line with the direction of extrusion, conveyor , sizing or calibrating device or tank, die, water cooling tank, , and cutter, if needed, and take off equipment at the end of the line.

PVC pipes started commercial production usually associated with the various industrial applications such as plumbing, gas transmission lines, water supply, etc. PVC pipes are flexible, and low cost manufacture and easy maintenance pipes. This pipes manufactured in basically three types such as post chlorinated, plasticized, and unplasticized. The unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) is being used in the building & construction industry due to it’s a low maintenance, specifically in the UK and in the USA.

PVC pipes on the basis end users have various industries such as agriculture, housing, building & construction, telecom industry, and others. In agriculture industry PVC pipes used in irrigation, drip irrigation and casing pipes. In housing industry used as drinking water transportation pipes, In building & construction industry used as sanitation & sewage pipes, plumbing Pipes and borewell pipes and in telecom industry used for durable underground installation using conventional open cut trench methods, to identify and protect contained underground electrical cables.

Complete table of content is available at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pvc-pipes-market-2618

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com