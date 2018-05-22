Conveyor Application Systems adds Luke Mazziotti to the Team

1888 Press Release – Conveyor Application Systems Is On The Rise!

Eugene, OR, Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce the hiring of Luke Mazziotti as National Account Representative. Luke is focused on introducing new contractors to the advantages of CAS® Slingers throughout North America. Luke will report directly to Conveyor Application Systems, Director of Sales & Marketing-Don Lindsey.

Don Lindsey stated: “Luke brings many years of experience with Slinger and Volumetric Concrete Operations along with a high level of technical knowledge, which will allow him to connect with our customers from a General Contractor’s unique perspective. This hands on experience will be invaluable as we work to develop stronger relationships with our Slinger customers and show them the many advantages of CAS® Slingers.” “Furthermore, Luke’s attitude and energy is infections and we believe that our customers will really value the many attributes that Luke will bring to their operation as a partner in the industry.”

Conveyor Application Systems (CAS®), based in Eugene, Oregon, is a leading manufacturer of on-road, off-road, and reload conveyor “Slingers” in the world and is the only Slinger manufacturer located in the United States of America. CAS® is owned and operated by a third generation at Rexius Corp., www.rexius.com, which is a nationally recognized, full-service provider of landscape materials and services.

When you partner with CAS®, YOU become part of our family!

For more CAS® Slinger information, contact Conveyor Application Systems CAS®, or visit us here:

• Home Office: Eugene, OR: 1-888-279-4227

• Online: www.slingers.com

• Instagram: www.instagram.com/slingertrucks

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/CAS_20_04

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/conveyorapplicationsystems

What Can We Build For You?