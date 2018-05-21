Posted on by

United States Construction Equipment Market Outlook 2018

 

In this report, the United States Construction Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

  • The West
  • Southwest
  • The Middle Atlantic
  • New England
  • The South
  • The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Construction Equipment in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Construction Equipment market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Construction Equipment sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

  • Caterpillar
  • Liebherr
  • Mitsubishi
  • Terex
  • Deere & Company
  • Volvo Construction Equipment
  • Komatsu
  • Doosan Infracoe
  • Hitachi Machinery Construction
  • JCB
  • Sany
  • CNH
  • Rockland
  • Escorts Group
  • Hyundai Heavy Machinery

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Demolishing Machines
  • Excavators
  • Loaders
  • Cement Mixers
  • Tractors
  • Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Infrastructure
  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Oil & Gas
  • Rail
  • Others

Table of Contents

United States Construction Equipment Market Report 2018
1 Construction Equipment Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Equipment
1.2 Classification of Construction Equipment by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Construction Equipment Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)
1.2.2 United States Construction Equipment Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Demolishing Machines
1.2.4 Excavators
1.2.5 Loaders
1.2.6 Cement Mixers
1.2.7 Tractors
1.2.8 Other

