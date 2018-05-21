Monolithic Ceramics (Oxides and Non-oxides) Market for Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Power, Medical, and Other Applications Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2023

Ceramics that provide properties such as fabrication and polycrystalline microstructure without reinforcement are called monolithic ceramics. Monolithic ceramics is one of the major types of products of advanced and technical ceramics. Based on the attributes mentioned above, monolithic ceramics are segmented into silicon nitride, zirconium oxide, zirconium carbide, aluminum nitride, silicon carbide, and aluminum oxide, and others. These ceramics are used to enhance lifespan and reliability of the material, and withstand high temperature.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/monolithic-ceramics-market.html

Based on product type, monolithic ceramics have been segmented into oxides and non-oxides. Monolithic ceramics are used in various applications due to their specific properties. These ceramics are generally employed in end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace, power generation, defense & military, medical, and transportation. Electrical & electronics is one of the major end-user industries of monolithic ceramics. These ceramics are used in capacitors in the electrical & electronics industry. Monolithic ceramics are employed in the manufacture of turbine blades in the power generation industry.

High demand for monolithic ceramics in medical and health care industries is anticipated to be the major driver of the global market in the near future. The growing demand for equipment and medical devices has anticipated to create a huge demand for monolithic ceramics in near future. Major characteristics such as reliability, durability, resistance to high temperature, and wear resistance have led to wide range of applications for monolithic ceramics in various end-user industries. Monolithic ceramics are employed in sensors and alarm security systems in the automobile sector. These ceramics are used in the manufacture of engine components and equipment in the aerospace industry.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3158

Monolithic ceramics are used in these applications due to their high temperature resistance and thermal barrier characteristics. Monolithic ceramics are employed in turbine blades, capacitors, and engine components in the power generation sector. These ceramics are used in the application of semiconductors and electronic components in the electronics sector. Monolithic ceramics are employed in the manufacture of components required for armors, weapons, and shuttles. However, the high production cost is expected to act as a restraint for the market in the near future.

In terms of region, the global market for monolithic ceramics has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe, in 2014. Demand for monolithic ceramics is high in Asia Pacific due to the expansion of the electrical & electronics sector in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India have largely contributed to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com