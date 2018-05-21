Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Huntsville Branch on 30th Anniversary

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) May 21, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 30th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Huntsville, Alabama.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Huntsville office first opened its doors in 1988, and is located at Clinton Ave and Memorial Parkway.

“We’re proud to have served the Huntsville market for 30 years, and to be a part of a city that has such a rich technology history,” said Jeff Madewell, General Manager of the Huntsville branch.

In 1950, Wernher von Braun’s team of German rocket scientists came to Redstone Arsenal to develop rockets for the U.S. Army. By the end of the decade, they had developed the rocket which launched America’s first satellite into orbit. The Huntsville-based team eventually put the first American in space and transported the first astronauts to the Moon.

In the early 1980s, SCI pioneered the concept of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), building personal computers for IBM and later becoming the largest contract manufacturer in the world.

The Huntsville office is located in the Commerce Center which is a 96,000 square-foot facility housed in the former headquarters of SCI, which underwent a $12 million renovation. The Huntsville office serves a territory covering parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle.

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Huntsville team on the occasion of the branch’s 30-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication.

