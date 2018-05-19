Mobile Value Added Services Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Mobile Value Added Services Market Overview:

Value added services are the extra services other than calls and fax transmissions are offered by the telecom industry. Mobile Value Added Services includes short message services, multimedia messaging service, mobile email, mobile money, location based services among others. Nowadays, smartphones and tablets became an integral part of an individual’s life which is boosting the mobile value added services market.

VAS spurs mobile subscribers to increasingly use their mobile device in order to allow operator to pull up their average revenue per user. While the Mobile Value Added Services Market is something extra offered to the customer either at a nominal extra charge or at no additional charge. Most of the times, the ancillary service is extended at an additional charge. The actual pricing structure for value added services generally depend on whether the service provider considers it as an amenity intended to create a stronger rapport with the customers or as a potential source of additional revenue generation.

The global market of Mobile Value added services is forecasted to witness a thriving growth of USD 1131Billion by end of 2023, at a striking CAGR of 20% during forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (China)

Google (U.S.)

Vodafone Group (U.K.)

Comviva Technologies Limited (India)

OnMobile Global Limited (India)

InMobi (Singapore)

Apple (U.S.)

A&T Intellectual Property (U.S.)

net. (China)

Gemalto NV (Netheralnds)

Mobile Value Added Services Market Segments:

The Mobile Value Added Services Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Solutions: Comprises SMS, MMS, Mobile email, Mobile money and others.

Segmentation by Vertical: Comprises BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Banking and Finance, Retail, Government, Education, Media & Entertainment, and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Mobile Value Added Services Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The accelerating demand for voice over internet protocol (VoIP) in the region has grown at a rapid pace, whereas the rise in the number of digital media players such as Netflix, Amazon among others is also adding fuel in the growth of mobile value added service market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to large consumer base and service providers have already been offering 4G and 3G solutions.

