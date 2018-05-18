Why Your Hotel’s Branding Positioning is More Important than Ever

Hotel positioning has never been crucial as more and more hotels in the industry are following each other’s advertising lead. This means that if you can get the correct hotels brand positioning for your business, then you will win big.

The amount of noise and distraction that is within the current hotel marketplace is at its peak. New hotels are being constructed and new brands keep appearing every day. This makes it difficult for prospective customers to differentiate you from your competitors. With the right branding and positioning strategies from an experienced company like Websrefresh, you can stand out from the crowd.

The recent marketing straggles by most hotels are primarily focused on advertising low rates in order to capitalize on the budget-driven market. For your hotel to have a true differentiation from the rest, you need to come up with clear and benefit-oriented positioning that is pulled through all the service and marketing aspects. At Websresfresh, we can help you achieve this by using actual web analytics to determine the behavior patterns of your leads and customers and drafting strategies that will make them actual and loyal clients.

Research shows that even though positioning is crucial in marketing, very few hotels have an actual positioning in place. Instead, hotels are using overproduced photography, leisure buzzwords, and generic phrases to sell their properties and get better SEO. Unfortunately, these strategies do not create differentiation, instead they make your potential clients more confused as they attempt to find out what sets your business positioning apart.

For your hotel business to stand out from the crowd, you need to separate yourself from the entire pack. In the crowded hotel market today, differentiation is not easy. Websrefresh understands this better and will help you come up with proven straregies that will boost your website SEO and help you grow your business. You can get more information about hotels brand positioning by checking out http://www.websrefresh.com/.

