Manga, Tokyo Introduces Otsukai, a proxy-buying service for Japanese Anime and Manga items.

Osaka, JP – MANGA.TOKYO is pleased to announce the launch of Otsukai, a new service that allows members of the site to get hold of anime, manga, and video games merchandise that can be found only in Japan.

The Japanese word ‘otsukai’ means ‘errand’ and MANGA.TOKYO has created the service with that definition in mind. Otsukai doesn’t have a warehouse or a standard product list. Instead, it has created a platform that allows fans from all around the world and fans in Japan to collaborate.

Members can request anything they want by posting the name of the item, an optional photo, and the price they are willing to pay. Members of the platform who live in Japan can then fulfil that request by finding the requested item and making an offer. The buyer then accepts the best offer, pays for the item, and then can relax and wait for their Japanese friend to buy the item and ship it straight to their door. When the item arrives, both buyer and seller can rate each other.

Otsukai is your new best friend in Japan, a service that helps anyone in the world purchase Japan-only items with the help of fans in Japan who know where to find the best offers.

By making an account on Otsukai, members can request anything from anime figures, merchandise, doujinshi, magazines, video games, and fan goods of voice actors or idols to CDs, Blu-rays, DVDs, cosplay items and snacks… As long as it can be found in Japan, you can request it on Otsukai!

MANGA.TOKYO is excited to see this collaboration between international and Japanese fans unfold and it looks forward to continuing its excellent relationship with the worldwide otaku community through its website and its new service, Otsukai.

Web Links

Promotion Page: https://otsukai.manga.tokyo/hosting/lp-20180405-otsukai/

Otsukai: https://otsukai.manga.tokyo

MANGA.TOKYO: https://manga.tokyo

About MANGA.TOKYO

MANGA.TOKYO is a media website about Japanese culture, manga, anime, cosplay, etc. aimed at creating a community for overseas fans of Japanese otaku culture.

Website: https://manga.tokyo/

Twitter: twitter.com/manga_tokyo_

Facebook: www.facebook.com/f.MANGA.TOKYO/

About DONIKA Co, Ltd

DONIKA Co, Ltd deals with the development and operation of internet services, the operation of e-commerce sites, SNS operation support and operates as an ad listing agency.

Website: http://donika.co.jp/en/

###

Media Contact

To learn more about this endeavor and MANGA.TOKYO, please contact:

Yukihiro Kitahata

Tel: +81 6-6265-5222

Company Name: DONIKA Co. Ltd.

Address: Picasso Sakaisuji-Hommachi Bld.4F, 1-8-8, Bakuromachi,

Chuo-ku Osaka-shi, Osaka, 541-0059, Japan

Email: manga.tokyo@donika.co.jp

Website: donika.co.jp