One Floor Up Assists Brand Awareness with Compelling Video Content

Business video usage went from 63% to 81%, fueling brand engagement and driving conversions. One Floor Up’s video content helps brands inspire audiences, enabling clients to meet their objectives.

[DENVER, 5/17/2018] – Videos rank high in online searches, making these an effective tool for brands looking to boost their online visibility. One Floor Up, an all-inclusive, full-service production company based in Denver, creates creative and compelling video content that helps enhance brand visibility.

Video Marketing and Consumer Engagement

According to a report commissioned by State of Video Marketing, the number of businesses that use video as a tool for marketing rose from 63 percent in 2017 to 81 percent in 2018.

The same report revealed that many marketers deem videos a useful tool in driving different areas of business performance, including brand awareness, engagement, and conversion.

Ninety-seven percent of marketers say that using video has helped enhance consumer understanding of their service or product. Meanwhile, 80 percent of marketers say the use of video has helped increase dwell time on their website. Ultimately, video boosted the sales of about 76 percent of the marketers surveyed.

Findings also suggest that quality video is easy to get passed on from one prospective customer to another. In fact, 83 percent of consumers said they would consider sharing exciting video content with their friends.

A Spotlight on Brands with Compelling Video Content

One Floor Up offers creative video content that assists the efforts of brands looking to enhance their visibility online. The company offers all-inclusive services, covering the audio and visual components of the client’s communication plan.

The team handles live event production, animated content, live action film and video, and experiential marketing. They are fully prepared to handle every stage of the project, from the initial concept through final execution.

The company’s highly skilled production team allows them to handle video projects of any scale or genre. The team creates videos in a state-of-the-art facility, where they have high-tech equipment at their disposal, to help clients achieve their communication objectives.

About One Floor Up

One Floor Up, a corporate video production company based in Denver, offers a full range of video and production services. With a team of highly-talented and experienced writers, directors, artists, designers, and marketers, it delivers high-quality live event production, live action video production, and motion graphics.

The team combines passion with expertise in creating a compelling visual voice that supports its clients’ communication efforts.

