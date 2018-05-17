Global Organic Juices is projected to grow at a CAGR over 9.4% during the period 2017- 2023

Market Overview:

The growth of the organic juice market is anticipated to be driven by various factors. The rising awareness about weight & heart-related health issues among the young generation is expected to propel the sales of organic juice during the forecast period. For that, consumers are moving towards the packaged fruit drinks instead of the carbonated soft drinks. Rising numbers of health-conscious people in developing economies especially in the country’s urban areas are more inclined on the nutrition & functionality of the products is one of the important factors for the rising growth of organic juices market. Over the last few years, consumers are no more stick to the traditional food. Consumers are becoming experimental in terms of both food & beverages. Key manufacturers are launching new organic juices in various flavors which in turn propels the sales of organic juices during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global organic juices market: Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Organic Valley (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD (Australia), Group Danone (France), Purity Organic (U.S.)

Key Findings

Asia Pacific region is experiencing a high demand for organic juices

Increasing consumer awareness regarding organic beverages is expected to be the key factors for the rising growth of organic juices market.

Regional Analysis

The global organic juices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Among the regions, Europe is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017 and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the organic juices market in Europe region is anticipated to be driven by various factors. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits coupled with the higher nutritional value of organic beverages products is expected to fuel the sales of organic juices market. In Europe, Germany is holding the highest market share in the year of 2017. North America is also estimated to account for the 25% of the market proportion in the year of 2017. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a high pace during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income of the consumers in developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the sales of organic juices during the forecast period.