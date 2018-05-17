Disc Top Caps Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

Dispensing liquid through disc top caps involve application of pressure on the cap top which allows convenient flow of content through opening wherein a small orifice expels viscous liquid content from the the bottle. Disc top caps provide protection from contamination to content within, by prohibiting entry of foreign elements in the bottle. Disc top caps provide convenient and safer solution to consumers. Disc top caps are widely used for paste like or viscous contents that have semi solid characteristics such as shampoos, shower gels, oils, and body creams etc. Larger diameters of disc top caps eliminate the possibility of clogging of the product. Due to its differential features from other products, disc top caps are getting preference from retailers end.

Disc Top Caps Market: Market Dynamics

Disc tops caps market is driven by strong demand in the cosmetic industry. Due to its wide applications in conditioners, oils and hair care products etc., the global market for disc top caps is expected to witness strong market demand. Disc top caps are present in variety of shapes, and they are convenient to use. Disc top caps have metal finish, with multi-color option. Visually appealing features of disc top caps differentiate disc tops caps in the global market. Consumers are in search of products that are user-friendly, as disc top caps are easy to handle, and light in weight, so consumers are showing their interest towards disc top caps bottles. Disc top caps have crab craw sealed system in bead of plastic, which is placed on the neck opening of the bottles, this provides perfect sealing without separating linear component. Favorable features of disc top caps widens its application in cosmetic industry.

The metal glossy finish of disc top cap enhances design and beauty of the product. The metal cap property is fueling disc top cap market. Disc top caps are mainly manufactured from aluminum, plastic, metal, and wood. Wood disc top caps are recyclable and reusable which makes packaging an eco-friendly solution. The pharmaceutical industry has disc top cap application for packing highly viscous oils, wherein the application of disc top caps is expected to witness upward trend in the global market over the forecast period 2017-2027. One of the restricting factors that affect the growth of disc top caps market is overflowing of content through the orifice when used for low viscous products.

Disc Top Caps Market: Regional Overview

Global disc top caps market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. In North America, consumers spending has seen an increase in the cosmetic industry. Consumers in this region are looking towards value added solutions, so manufacturers are updating their technologies and working for more effective solution. Disc top caps market is growing in this region. In Asia Pacific region, manufacturers in countries like India, and China are looking towards a recyclable solution.

Disc Top Caps Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the disc top caps manufacturers operating in the global market are Best Cosmetic Package Co., Ltd, Yulin Plastic Packing Factory, Gramss GmbH Kunststoffverarbeitung Spechtsbrunn, Mold-Rite Plastics, PET Power, and CPP Global.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.