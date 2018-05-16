Text My Main Number Announced To Offer Landline Texting for Business Service Worldwide

Text My Main Number is a leading landline texting service provider based out of New York, USA. The company has been offering the best landline texting service to its clients in the USA and Canada. Recently, Ash Vyas, Director of Operations of the company has announced to offer landline texting for business all across the globe. Any company and / or enterprise can text-enable their landline and / or toll free number and use this landline texting service. The company will provide a feature rich text to landline solution which can be accessed from any corner of the world. This will assure uninterruptable communication. For example, if the company based in the London is using the landline texting service and the representative of the company is traveling to Australia; the representative can access and respond to the SMS / MMS sent over their business landline or toll-free number.

According to the shared details, the clients can also get a US number, if needed. That means the company in India can get a US number and this landline number will be text-enabled for texting.

“We have been offering the best landline texting services to our clients for last 2 years and we are overwhelmed with the positive response received from our clients. We have been offering our landline texting for business service in the USA and Canada. Now, we will be offering our service to each country in the world to benefit them with our best in the industry services.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

According the shared details, the company will provide the landline texting for business with the same package as it is available in the USA and Canada to their international clients. However, it may have international texting charges if the company uses international texting feature. The text to landline solution of the Text My Main Number will come with a wide range of features which will be available at a monthly fee. Also, the clients can get a free support service from highly empathetic and trained customer care executives of the company. The only additional charges will be for international texting.

Along with the landline texting for business with its advanced features, the company will also provide API access to the clients that want to integrate this solution within their existing software. Furthermore, Ash Vyas, Director of Operations of this landline texting service provider company has announced to offer white-label texting to landline solution. The white label solution can be used to resell the landline texting for business services as well as to use own branding elements.

The representative of the company has announced to offer a free walk-through and a risk-free trial for the landline texting for business. Any company can experience the power of landline texting with a risk free trial. To book a trial account, the representative of the company has advised to reach them via call / text on 1.800.797.3167 or email on info@textmymainnumber.com