Tamoxifen Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2015 – 2025

Tamoxifen is an antagonist of the estrogen receptor in breast tissue. It is a selective estrogen-receptor modulator used in the treatment of breast cancer. Tomoxifen act as antagonist in mammary tissue but it act as agonist in other tissues like endometrium. Tamoxifen is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer in women and men. It is also used in ductal carcinoma treatment.

Tamoxifen also used in the other treatments like McCune-Albright syndrome, Infertility, Gynecomastia, Angiogenesis, Gene Expression, Riedel’s Thyroiditis.

Tamoxifen belongs to selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) class of drugs, which is having both estrogenic and anti-estrogenic effects. Tamoxifen has the same nucleus as diethylstilbestrol but possesses an additional side chain (Trans-isomer) which accounts for its anti-estrogenic activity.

Tamoxifen is a non-steroidal agent that binds to estrogen receptors (ER), causes a conformational change in the receptor. This results in a blockage or change in the expression of estrogen dependent genes. The prolonged binding of Tamoxifen to the nuclear chromatin of these results in reduced DNA polymerase activity, impaired thymidine utilization, blockade of estradiol uptake, and decreased estrogen response.

Tamoxifen is available in the form of tablet, Capsule and oral solution. Tablets are available in 10mg and 20mg sizes.

Tamoxifen Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the world Breast cancer is the most common cancer. Breast cancer is the second most common after the lung cancer. For the treatment of this cancer Tamoxifen is one of the choice. Increasing the cancer prevalence rate in developed countries and encouragement of government organizations like WHO (World Health Organization), American Cancer Institute in the prevention are driven the Tamoxifen Market. Governments of different countries also spreading awareness about breast cancer in the people.

However, the use of Tamoxifen is contra indicated in Pregnancy women. It has adverse effects like change in vaginal discharge, Anxiety, confusion, painful or difficult urination.

Tamoxifen Market: Segmentation

Global Tamoxifen is further segmented into following types

Based on Product

Tablet

Powder

Capsule

Oral solution

Based on Application

Breast Cancer

Other Application (McCune-Albright syndrome, Infertility, Gynecomastia, Angiogenesis, Gene Expression, Riedel’s Thyroiditis)

Based on Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific EXCL. Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Tamoxifen Market: Overview

Rapid increase in prevalence rate and government organizations role in prevention of rate and awareness about the cancer in people are increases the market and is expected to have a double digit growth in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Tamoxifen Market: Region- wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global Tamoxifen Market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The use of Tamoxifen Market is high in North America because it is having high prevalence rate in cancer, having good healthcare setup and people are having good awareness about health care. In Asia pacific region china and India also having rapid growth health care set up and the use of Tamoxifen. Europe also having good growth in this market.

Tamoxifen Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Global Tamoxifen are