Prostate Biopsy Devices Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2026

Prostate biopsy is a procedure to collect sample tissue from prostate to identify cancer. Prostate biopsy is performed after digital rectal exam and blood test (screening tests). Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer in men. According to American Cancer Society estimates, around 164,690 new prostate cancer cases are likely to be registered and around 29,430 deaths in 2018. Moreover, around 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Prostate cancer develops primarily in older men of the U.S. and Africa. Around 6 out of 10 cases diagnosed with prostate cancer are in men aged 65 or above. Prostate cancer is quite rare in men below the age of 40. Average age at the time of diagnosis is around 66.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43484

Prostate biopsy involves usage of a needle to accumulate tissue sample from prostate gland. The procedure is performed by doctors specialized in the male sex organs and urinary system. After the analysis of digital rectal exam or prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, an urologist recommends prostate biopsy to confirm cancer. Collected sample of tissue from prostate gland is examined by doctors under microscope to check for abnormalities in cells which are symptoms of prostate cancer.

Collection of tissue sample for prostate biopsy is performed through two different methods. The first method involves passing a needle through the rectum walls. This method is known as transrectal biopsy. The second method involves inserting a needle into the skin potion present between the scrotum and anus. This method is known as transperineal biopsy.

Rise in incidence rate of prostate cancer, increase in geriatric male population globally, and availability of advanced diagnostic devices are the major factors driving the global prostate biopsy devices market. Moreover, advancement in molecular diagnosis for prostate cancer augments the global prostate biopsy devices market. However, high cost of biopsy procedures and shortage of skilled professionals are the major restraints of the market.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=43484

The global prostate biopsy devices market can be segmented based on prostate biopsy type, end-user, and region. In terms of prostate biopsy type, the global market can be bifurcated into prostate needle biopsy and prostate liquid biopsy. Based on end-user, the global prostate biopsy devices market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The global prostate biopsy devices market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global prostate biopsy devices market due to availability of advanced biopsy devices. Awareness among the people about the disease is a major factor propelling the market in this region. The prostate biopsy devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in prevalence of prostate cancer. Lack of awareness about the disease and unavailability of advanced biopsy procedures and treatment in underdeveloped countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to augment the prostate biopsy devices market in Middle East & Africa.

Major players in the global prostate biopsy devices market include C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, and Roche Diagnostics.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/prostate-biopsy-devices-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com