Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Aerosol Can Market Till 2023

Market Synopsis

The aerosol can is usually a metal receptacle containing inert gas under pressure, which can spray substances such as deodorant, cooking sprays, and solvents when the gas is released by opening of the valve. Aerosol can contain the product and propellants under pressure, which can be dispensed as spray, mist, and foam.

The global aerosol can market is a dynamic and is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period. The market growth is primarily influenced by the increase in usage of an aerosol paint can, technical advantage of an aerosol can, and environmental advantage of an aerosol can. Fluctuation in raw material prices may hinders the growth of the aerosol can market over the review period.

Over the past few years, the demand for the aerosol can have increased due to the increase in disposable income of the people. The aerosol can is mainly used in deodorants. The rise in the end-use application, especially in the field of personal care products ensure better market prospects. The product customization as per end-user requirements is expected to increase the demand. The increasing use of metal can for the personal care products as they protect the contents from leakage and extend the life of the products as compared to plastic can, increase the demand for the metal aerosol can and drives the global aerosol can market. The personal care market also benefits from the promotional offers, advertisement, and an increase in the media penetration.

Developing economies, for instance, India, China, and Brazil has changed their buying patterns by purchasing more packaged foods. The rising food market enables the global players to introduce new products, expand to new regions, and develop new technologies. The Asia Pacific with various leading developing nations is the most attractive market on account of growing demand for quality food. The demand for canned food has increased in the Asia Pacific region majorly due to the changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power.

Aerosol can market report is segregated on the basis of type, material, application, and region. The type segment is segmented into straight wall, necked-in, and shaped. On the basis of the material, it includes metal, glass, and plastic. Based on the application, it is segmented into personal care, industrial, pharmaceutical, and automotive. On the basis of the geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

In the report, the market is segmented into the type which includes:

Aerosol can market has witnessed a prospective growth over the last few years and as per analysis, the market is projected to retain the same growth rate during the forecast period. Based on the types, the market is segmented int straight sided, necked-in and shaped.

The necked-in type is used to package everything from food to deodorant and automotive products. Necked-in steel aerosol can are extremely durable and serves to enhance the appeal of products on the retail shelf. The necked-in top is opposite to the straight wall design. It reduces the lid diameter and also the material usage. The bottom of the can is also necked in, allowing for the use of a smaller end component.

The technical advantage in an aerosol can

The aerosol can are safe, efficient and protect the products from leakage. Thus, they are used by over 200 brands across 200 products. over the past years, various innovation has been done in an aerosol can such as printing technology, shaped can, and improvement in the components of the product. Use of aerosol can extend the shelf life of the coating product because it protects the product from air and light. The product in an aerosol can is sealed which protects the product from contamination with bacteria or dust. Due to this aerosol can are mostly used, which drives the growth of aerosol can market.

Some of the key players in global aerosol can market includes Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), CCL Industries (Canada), Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company (China), Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), Exal Corporation (U.S.), and Al-Can exports Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Information Source : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerosol-can-market-2097