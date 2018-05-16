Frozen Food Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Frozen Food Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Frozen Food Market by product (frozen sea food, frozen soups, frozen ready meals, frozen vegetables & fruits and frozen meat & poultry), user (retail customers and hotels, restaurants and caterers), by region (NA, EU, APAC, ROW) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Frozen Food Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to report the global frozen food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global frozen food market covers segments such as product and user. The product segments include frozen sea food, frozen soups, frozen ready meals, frozen vegetables & fruits and frozen meat & poultry. On the basis of user the global frozen food market is categorized into retail customers and hotels, restaurants and caterers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. The European region covers countries such as, Germany UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global frozen food market such as, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta A.G., Cargill Incorporated, Kellogg Company, Flower Foods, General Mills Incorporation, Kraft foods Group Inc., JBS S.A., Nestle S.A., and EUROPASTRY S.A.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global frozen food market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of frozen food market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the frozen food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the frozen food market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Frozen Food Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global frozen food market

4. Global Frozen Food Market by Product 2017 – 2023

4.1 Frozen sea food

4.2 Frozen Soups

4.3 Frozen ready meals

4.4 Frozen vegetables & fruits

4.5 Frozen meat & poultry

5. Global Frozen Food Market by User 2017 – 2023

5.1 Retail Customers

5.2 Hotels, restaurants and caterers

6. Global Frozen Food Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Frozen Food Market by Product

6.1.2 North America Frozen Food Market by User

6.1.3 North America Frozen Food Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Frozen Food Market by Product

6.2.2 Europe Frozen Food Market by User

6.2.3 Europe Frozen Food Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Frozen Food Market by Product

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Frozen Food Market by User

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Frozen Food Market by Country

6.4 Row

6.4.1 Row Frozen Food Market by Product

6.4.2 Row Frozen Food Market by User

6.4.3 Row Frozen Food Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

7.2 Aryzta A.G.

7.3 Cargill Incorporated

7.4 Kellogg Company

7.5 Flower Foods

7.6 General Mills Incorporation

7.7 Kraft foods Group Inc.

7.8 JBS S.A.

7.9 Nestle S.A.

7.10 EUROPASTRY S.A.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_frozen_food_market