Banks R&L Hiring: The Leading Catering Equipment Hiring Service in Cape Town

Banks R&L Hiring was formed in 1999 by the merger of two reputed companies Hiring Supply Banks and R & L Hiring. This company has become one of the most reputed names in the industry, known for its catering equipment and décor accessories for hire. Located in Paarden Eiland in Cape Town, Banks R&L Hiring offers the finest quality hiring stock items and catering equipment. They offer strategic support and a well-maintained supply structure for all kinds of events and functions. The staff of Banks R&L Hiring is highly professional and experienced with some employees having more than 35 years of experience.

Products and services offered by Banks R&L Hiring

Banks R&L Hiring offers a wide range of catering equipment that includes unique and elegant products that can provide a function or an event a prominent look. Their exclusive collection of equipment provides a modern and thematic touch to any sort of occasion, be it a corporate event or family function.

The following catalogue of the company showcases their exquisite collection of equipment that can be hired for the significant social events like wedding parties or corporate events.

1. Their Bowl Service includes bodega mini 200 ml, conical bowl 10 cm, and fusion bowl-square 11 cm, potjie pot 6 cm.

2. Their exquisite range of cocktail service includes canapé spoon, Chinese spoon (porcelain), party fork, party spoon etc.

3. The crockery set includes Polaris, square range and zenix.

4. The cutlery set includes beaded (silver), Capri, Eloff and tradition.

5. The wide range of décor accessories includes

Board and Easel,

Candelabra Black – 3 Tier,

Carpet Runner,

Carpet Coir, Dance Floor

Freestanding Screen,

Gazebo Walls,

Industrial Fan,

Lectern, Parasol and Stand,

Picket Fence,

Strings of Lights

Wedding Gazebo etc.

6. Other important catering equipment offered by Banks R&L Hiring includes

Furniture

Gas and Electrical

Glassware

Platter/Bowls

Plinth/ Plinth Tables

Serving gear

Stainless steel

Wood and Basket ware etc.

For any further information please visit https://banksrl.co.za

About

Situated in Cape Town Banks R&L Hiring has a reputed name that offers catering equipment and decoration accessories for hire. Their stylish and unique decoration accessories are suitable for all kinds of functions like wedding and corporate events.

Contact Us:

31 Section Street, Paarden Eiland

Cape Town, 7405, South Africa

Phone: (021) 510 – 7011

info@banksrl.com