Biostimulants Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

Biostimulants Market Biostimulants Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Biostimulants Market by ingredient (trace minerals, wetting agents, antioxidants, extracts, vitamins), by method (seed treatment, foliar treatment and soil treatment), and by form (liquid and dry) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Biostimulants Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2027 to 2023. According to report the global biostimulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biostimulants market covers segments such as active ingredient, method, form, and type. The active ingredient segments include trace minerals, wetting agents, and antioxidants, seaweed extracts, vitamins & amino acids, humic substances (humic acid and fulvic acid), microbial amendments and other ingredients & additives (antioxidants, enzymes, soil conditioners, wetting agents, and polysaccharides). On the basis of method, the global biostimulants market is categorized into seed treatment, foliar treatment and soil treatment. Furthermore, on the basis of form, the biostimulants market is segmented as liquid and dry. On the basis of type the biostimulants market is segmented as fruits & vegetables, turfs & ornamentals, row crops (cereals, oilseeds, and pulses) and other crops (forage grasses, plantation crops, hydroponics, and fiber crops).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biostimulants market such as, Biolchim, Arysta Lifescience, Koppert, Ilsa, Adama Agricultural Solutions, FMC Corporation, Bioag Alliance, Syngenta, BASF, and Isagro.

Table of contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biostimulants Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive landscape in the global biostimulants market

4. Global Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient 2017 – 2023

4.1 Trace Minerals

4.2 Wetting Agents, And Antioxidants)

4.3 Seaweed Extracts

4.4 Vitamins & Amino Acids

4.5 Humic Substances (Humic Acid and Fulvic Acid)

4.6 Microbial Amendments

4.7 Other Ingredients & Additives (Antioxidants, Enzymes, Soil Conditioners, Wetting Agents, and Polysaccharides)

5. Global Biostimulants Market by Method 2017 – 2023

5.1 Seed Treatment

5.2 Foliar Treatment

5.3 Soil Treatment

6. Global Biostimulants Market by Form 2017 – 2023

6.1 Liquid

6.2 Dry

7. Global Biostimulants Market by Type 2017 – 2023

7.1 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2 Turfs & Ornamentals

7.3 Row Crops (Cereals, Oilseeds, And Pulses)

7.4 Other Crops (Forage Grasses, Plantation Crops, Hydroponics, and Fiber Crops)

8. Global Biostimulants Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient

8.1.2 North America biostimulants Market by Method

8.1.3 North America biostimulants Market by Form

8.1.4 North America biostimulants Market by Type

8.1.5 North America biostimulants Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient

8.2.2 Europe biostimulants Market by Method

8.2.3 Europe biostimulants Market by Form

8.2.4 Europe biostimulants Market by Type

8.2.5 Europe biostimulants Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific biostimulants Market by Method

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific biostimulants Market by Form

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific biostimulants Market by Type

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific biostimulants Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient

8.4.2 RoW biostimulants Market by Method

8.4.3 RoW biostimulants Market by Form

8.4.4 RoW biostimulants Market by Type

8.4.5 RoW biostimulants Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Biolchim

9.2 Arysta Lifescience

9.3 Koppert

9.4 Ilsa

9.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions

9.6 FMC Corporation

9.7 Bioag Alliance

9.8 Syngenta

9.9 BASF

9.10 Isagro

