3D Scanning Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2022

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, 3D Scanning Market approximates that the 3d Scanning market size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market.

In 2012, the global 3D scanning market was evaluated over USD 1.70 billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.66 billion by 2022, while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12% during the forecasted period.

Key Findings of the Research Study:

What was the 3D Scanning market size in 2012 and forecast from 2013 to 2022?

What will be the industry 3D Scanning market growth from 2013 to 2022?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the 3D Scanning market growth and why?

Which are the main players in the 3D Scanning market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

3D Scanning Market – Report Overview:

This is due to the active application range of 3D scanners plus the linked software. The 3D scanning can be utilized for a range of objectives that involves developing high-volume tailored products for the medical industry, enhancing existing products, and for seizing lost designs.

In the production sector, 3D scanning has issued as a vital element of modern inspection and quality control systems. Production sector undergoes numerous challenges, wherein schedule, cost, or safety, have gone up further than the set monetary limits, due to incorrect and inadequate dimensional control processes.

The providers look for the counter cost instability of industry state, by enrolling into supply agreements for few of the staples and linked elements, with terms arraying from about one year to one month, to facilitate lock-in costs and to supervise the risks concerning the raw material supply deficits. In a few cases, there subsists a low-level vertical integration amongst the staple providers and producers.

The industry share of structured light scanners is projected to develop at a compound annual growth rate of around 10.4%, hence providing it the top growing section. In 2015, the 3D laser scanners section held the major share, producing revenue of approximately over USD 2.26 billion.

3D Scanning Market – Regional Outlook:

In 2015, North America held a major share of over 32.6% and has turn out to be amongst the most dominant regional markets in the global 3D scanning segment.

The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to experience massive growth chances from architectural and industrial manufacturing sectors during the forecast years. The Asia Pacific is likely to experience considerable growth during the projected period.

3D Scanning Market – Top Major Market Players:

Nikon Metrology NV, Steinbichler Vision Systems (SVS), Inc., 3D Systems, Ametek, Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Limited, 3D Digital Corp., Hexagon AB, Basis Software Inc, FARO Technologies, Inc., Creaform Inc., David Vision Systems GmbH, and Autodesk Inc., etc.

