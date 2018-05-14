Van Matre Construction, LLC Provides Homeowners with Experienced Foundation Contractors

Soil expansion can become a problem for Colorado homeowners. Let Van Matre Construction, LLC and its team of experienced foundation contractors repair your foundation and prevent further damage to your home.

[LAFAYETTE, 5/14/2018] – Homeowners should be aware whether or not their property is sitting on land susceptible to soil expansion. Expansion occurs when the soil is composed of minerals which expand and contract depending on the moisture. As a result, the soil can shift and damage the home’s foundation, pipes, and other parts underground.

This is especially true for homeowners in Colorado, where, according to the Colorado Geological Survey, many areas have soil compositions thatcan expand up to 20 percent and exert up to 30,000 pounds of force per square foot. The risk of soil expansion is why the services of Van Matre Construction, LLC are important to residents in Denver.

Horizontal Foundation Movement

With its experienced foundation contractors and its fleet of trucks and other equipment, the company can repair home foundations destroyed due to soil expansion and other causes. Homes that are at risk of soil expansion damage may see the following signs:

Long horizontal cracks in the wall

Leaning foundation

Cracks in the basement’s drywall

Brick veneers overhanding the foundation wall

Van Matre Construction, LLC typically uses steel or carbon fiber bracing to address the horizontal movement. Its team’s solution will depend on how damaged the foundation is. With their experience and their equipment, the team can provide the best solution for their clients.

Experience and Expertise

Van Matre Construction, LLC is qualified to work on projects in Boulder County and surrounding areas such as Denver, Broomfield, and Westminster. Its founder, Brady Van Matre, started the company in 2001 and has had years of experience in construction.

Van Matre Construction, LLC provides its clients with professionals who are knowledgeable in building and repairing foundations. It prides itself on being efficient and cost-effective and can provide its clients with the best solution within their budget and deadline.

Other foundation repair services include Micropiles installation, helical piers, damage due to vertical movement and drainage issues, and full-range residential construction and remodeling services for homeowners looking to build or renovate their home.

About Van Matre Construction, LLC

Van Matre Construction, LLC is a foundation repair company based in Denver, Colorado. Since 2001, the company repairs home foundations problems caused by different factors such as soil expansion, movement, or inadequate drainage.

Homes in Colorado are more likely to face foundation problems due to the soil composition in the area. Professionals at Van Matre Construction, LLC can deliver cost-effective and expert solutions to prevent further damage.

Visit https://bouldercontractors.com/ today for a free quotation.