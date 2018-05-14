Necks to Heaven Adjusts Patients’ Atlases at the Speed of Sound

Patients who opt for Necks to Heaven’s EPIC techniques will find their atlases aligning with their skull, and they receive a lot of benefits from it. This is a special procedure performed with sound waves and does not require cracking or popping.

[AMERICAN FORK, 05/14/2018] – The atlas is the first vertebra on a human spine. Named after the Titan Atlas from Greek Mythology, the atlas is also responsible for supporting a globe – the globe area of the head. The atlas and the joint connecting the skull and spine are responsible for the forward-backward and rotation movements of the skull.

If there is a problem with the atlas that causes misalignment, people will feel pain during movement, and this will hinder the brain’s connection to the rest of the body. In case of misalignment, residents of Utah can turn to Necks to Heaven, a local chiropractic clinic, to restore their alignment without cracking or popping.

Healing at the Speed of Sound

According to Dr. Jereme Sommers, founder of Necks to Heaven, the clinic’s Evolutionary Percussive Instrument Correction (EPIC) technique focuses on aligning the top of the spine. The clinic uses a specific analysis method and adjusts the patient’s atlas using gentle sound waves. No joint cracking or popping is involved in the procedure.

Dr. Sommers learned the EPIC technique during his time in Life Chiropractic College West. His experience in a clinic in Florida that served as the EPIC technique’s headquarters was honed with many patients as well as with receiving one-on-one instruction from the inventor of the technique. Since then, he has opened his clinic and offers this special treatment to Utah residents.

EPIC Benefits

Patients who undergo the EPIC technique will find their atlases aligned along with the rest of their spine. This is important since the atlas’ alignment can affect the brain’s ability to communicate with the rest of the body and let blood flow to and from the brain.

About Necks to Heaven

Necks to Heaven is a chiropractic clinic based in Utah. Its philosophy is that when patients receive better analysis, treatment, results, and healing, there will be fewer treatments for them down the road and they can lead a better life.

The clinic’s services include the Evolutionary Percussive Instrument Correction (EPIC) technique, joint clearing technique, therapeutic massage, and rapid release handheld devices.

Necks to Heaven founder Dr. Jereme Sommers learned the EPIC technique during his time in Life Chiropractic College West. He has had one-on-one instruction from the inventor of EPIC and has the experience and knowledge to provide the best possible results to his clients.

Book an appointment with https://www.neckstoheaven.com today.