INDUSTRIAL BOILERS MARKET HISTORICAL AND FORECAST REVENUE SEGMENTS AND SUB-SEGMENTS WITH RESPECT TO REGIONS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE KEY COUNTRIES.

Industrial Boilers Market 2017: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2027 :

Pune, India, May, 2018, /MRFR Press Release/- The Industrial Boilers Market has been segmented on the basis of type, market is segmented into Pulverized Coal Fired, Fluidized Bed, Packaged, Heat Recovery Steam Generators, and others.

Market Highlights

Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply heated waste or steam to an industrial process. They are the primary equipment used in industries to for steam generation and supply. The Global Industrial Boiler Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to growing demand from food processing sector. One of the foremost concern of food processing firms is the elimination of microbiological threats. Heat is one of the most common methods utilized to reduce or eliminate any microbiological threats. Hence, there has been a rapid surge of integration of Industrial boilers into food processing industry, in recent times.

Key Players

Halliburton Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), Thermax Ltd. (India), GE Alstom SA.(France), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(India), Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.(China), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan), Hitachi Ltd.(Japan). are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Industrial Boiler Market.

Study Objectives of Industrial Boilers

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Industrial Boilers market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Industrial Boilers market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, end users, and region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Industrial Boilers market

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is another major region for the industrial boiler. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major market in Asia Pacific region. The increase in number of investments in petrochemicals refinery projects such as ethylene steam cracker project will be one of the major factors fueling market growth in this region. Key players across the globe are gradually shifting their production facilities to cater to high potential markets in Asia Pacific mainly due to the availability of low-cost labor and ample raw material stocks. This has the positive influence on the growth of the market. Middle East regions is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to growing demand from power plants & refineries.

