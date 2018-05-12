Shaping the Future of event management and ticketing

Road Town, Tortola ( webnewswire.com ) May 12, 2018 – After a whole host of industries are discovering the benefits from blockchain adoption, the event management and ticketing sector is the latest to turn its eye towards this nascent technology. Moving ahead of established traditional players such as Ticketmaster and Evenbrite, PouchNATION is the first platform to implement blockchain and a new digital currency across all verticals of event management. From guest registration, cashless payments, access control, activity tracking, social engagement and detailed analytic reporting – the new service will bring the event industry into the 21st century.

Beginning mid 2016 PouchNATION has extended its abilities to manage a guests’ journey from the very beginning, event discovery and ticket purchase. Having executed over 100 events including the first cashless events in Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar – the company is well positioned to move towards its public sale and attract capital to fund its further growth and development.

What is PouchNATION?

As the first-of-its-kind, fully integrated blockchain-based solution for standardized and regulated interaction between event managers, planners, sponsors and attendees, PouchNATION promises to effectively handle supply chain management for the event management and ticketing sector. The innovative platform can solve issues that the industry is currently facing with managing events, attendance tracking apps, eliminating duplicate tickets, and validating registrations at the door. And blockchain technology in the form of a new digital currency for the PouchNATION service could be the solution to attendees and even managers’ woes.

The blockchain-based model of PouchNATION with the correct applications and execution will be the backbone of the event industry moving forward. Implementing its touchless attendance tracking system will greatly facilitate the flow of data between vendors, attendees and event managers to offer better and more outstanding experiences.

What the future looks like for event management and PouchNATION?

Moving forward, blockchain will find more and more applications in the event management and ticketing sector as the past track record of success of PouchNATION demonstrates. With over 2,000,000 transaction records, 30,000,000 Data Points Collected, $ 25,000,000 worth in Transactions and 9 countries where it is operational – the company has demonstrated strong leadership and a proven, developed business model behind it.

The next logical step in the development of PouchNATION is a public sale that will help the company bring its technology to the mainstream, and setting in motion a strong push for standardization and worldwide adoption. Through the technology, attendees purchasing tickets on the platform will have every piece of information tied to them, from their favourite bands and artists to preferences about booking dates, hotels, vendors and venues to receive customized offers and better service at events.

PouchNATION is also looking to go further in creating this new event management and ticketing ecosystem, where vendors and event managers benefit from complete visibility of the supply chain and are in control of every aspect of providing a new and improved user experience.

Using the PouchNATION Cashless Payment & Brand Activations Solution, the entire event management and ticketing experiencecan be regulated and monitored within this digital system. At the same time, attendees will be empowered to control their experience by selecting and tracking with ease their preferred events on the PouchNATION platform. The end result is standardized and regulated interaction between attendees, vendors and event managers.

As we are starting to see more and more payment gateway providers implementing blockchain payments into their systems, PouchNATION stands at the forefront of implementing its own flavour of blockchain technology that is remaking the way events are planned, organized and enjoyed around the world.

To know more details visit https://pouchnation.com/

###