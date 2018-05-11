U.S. Therapeutic Interventional Cardiology Devices Market US$ 2.64 Billion by 2023

The U.S. therapeutic interventional cardiology devices market expected to reach US$ 2.64 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 0.2% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

The global U.S. therapeutic interventional cardiology devices market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), procedure volumes, market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). In addition, the U.S. therapeutic interventional cardiology devices market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global therapeutic interventional cardiology devices market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BVM Medical Ltd., Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Getinge Group, iVascular, Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation/ Cardinal Health, Inc.), Kyoto Medical Planning Corporation Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology, Medtronic, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Smiths Medical, Spectranetics Corp., Terumo Corporation, Vascular Solutions, Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates.

1. Device Type

1.1. Coronary Stent Systems

1.2. Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Devices

1.3. Coronary Atherectomy Systems

1.3.1. Laser Atherectomy Systems

1.3.2. Mechanical Atherectomy Systems

1.4. ¬Transcatheter Septal Defect Repair Devices

1.5. ¬Coronary Thrombectomy Systems

2. Company Profiles

2.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

2.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2.3. Bayer AG

2.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

2.5. BVM Medical Ltd.

2.6. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

2.7. Cook Medical, Inc.

2.8. C.R. Bard, Inc.

2.9. Edwards Lifesciences

2.10. Getinge Group

2.11. iVascular

2.12. Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation/ Cardinal Health, Inc.)

2.13. Kyoto Medical Planning Corporation Ltd.

2.14. Lepu Medical Technology

2.15. Medtronic, Inc.

2.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

2.17. Siemens AG

2.18. Smiths Medical

2.19. Spectranetics Corp.

2.20. Terumo Corporation

2.21. Vascular Solutions, Inc.

2.22. W. L. Gore & Associates

