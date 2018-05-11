Pulmonary Drugs Market by Drug Class, Application, Distribution Channel and Forecast to 2023

The global pulmonary drugs market report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015-2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018-2023). The global pulmonary drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global pulmonary drugs market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market.

The global pulmonary drugs market segmentation is based on drug class (anticholinergics, antihistamines, combination drugs, inhaled corticosteroids, long-acting beta2-agonists, short-acting beta2-agonists, vasodilators, antibiotics, antileukotrienes, enzymes, MAbs), application (allergic rhinitis, asthma & COPD, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, others), distribution channel (drug stores, e-commerce, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies).

Major players operating in the global pulmonary drugs market and profiled in this report include Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

1. Drug Class

1.1. Anticholinergics

1.2. Antihistamines

1.3. Combination Drugs

1.4. Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

1.5. Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists (LABA)

1.6. Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA)

1.7. Vasodilators

1.8. Others (Antibiotics, Antileukotrienes, Enzymes, MAbs, etc.)

2. Application

2.1. Allergic Rhinitis

2.2. Asthma & COPD

2.3. Cystic Fibrosis

2.4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

2.5. Others

3. Distribution Channel

3.1. Drug Stores

3.2. E-commerce

3.3. Hospital Pharmacies

3.4. Retail Pharmacies

4. Geography (Region, Country)

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

5.2. AstraZeneca plc

5.3. Bayer AG

5.4. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

5.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc

5.7. Merck & Co., Inc.

5.8. Novartis AG

5.9. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

5.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

