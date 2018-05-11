Military Robots Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Military Robots Market – Overview

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market for military robots market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness slow but steady growth until 2023, which will be a growing fast at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017 -2023).

The high demand for military robots market is due to the growing need to replace humans for dirty, dangerous and repetitive tasks in military, thus increasing the participation of manufacturers. Rapid adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence in military application will estimated to add to the growth of the market. Several dangerous tasks such as detecting chemical weapons, reconnaissance purpose and breaching enemy obstacles, are performed by robotics as it takes away the risk of soldier life. However, difficult to achieve interoperability among so many different systems and technologies act as a barrier to the growth of military robots market.

Military robots are designed for defense applications such as rescue & search, transportation, mine clearance and targeting. The rise in popularity of robotics and artificial intelligence in military industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Hence, the military robots system must integrate with artificial intelligence to improve the delivery of the right information to the right location and at the right time. Military aircraft operators are investing in the military robots system at a formidable rate in order to improve the functioning of the system. Leading military powers such as U.S. and Russia have modernized their armed forces and deployed weapons using robotics.

Major Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.),

Northrop Grumman System Corp. (U.S.),

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.),

BAE Systems, Inc. (U.K.),

AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.),

iRobot (U.S.),

Boston Dynamics (U.S.),

Thales Group (France),

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), and Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Turkey).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September, 2017 – Northrop Grumman Corporation signed a contract with U.S. Defense department to provide the unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), the interoperability profile (IOP) – compliant Nomad.

April, 2017 – AeroVironment signed a contract with U.S. Army to provide subs and armed robots for next generation of warfare.

February, 2016 – General Dynamics Mission Systems has acquired Bluefin Robotics, that performed a wide range of missions for the U.S. military and commercial customers.

Military Robots Market – Segmentation

The global Military Robots market is segmented into 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Payload: Comprises Sensor, Radar, and Weapon

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Warfield, Fire fighting, Search & Rescue, Transportation, Mine Clearance and Others

Segmentation by Mode of Operation : Comprises Human Operated, Autonomous

Segmentation by Platform: Comprises Airborne, Ground Based and Naval

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Military Robots Market: Regional Analysis

European region is dominating the market of the global military robots market due to manufacturers are equipped with the knowledge of robotics and various research institutes are developed. Countries such as U.K., Germany and France spend significantly for development of their military sector.

North America is referred to as the second-largest military robots market due to factors such as increase investment by the governments of developing countries has fuelled the demand for global military robots market.

