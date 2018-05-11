Global Inhalation Drug Delivery Devices Market US$ 15.39 Billion by 2023

The global inhalation drug delivery devices market expected to reach US$ 15.3 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 1.2% over the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to rising prevalence of asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease worldwide. North America accounted for the highest 54.8% share, followed by Europe 12.8% share of the global market. The key driving factors for growth include generic erosion, increasing incidence of pulmonary diseases and an increasing awareness of the inherent benefits offered by introduction of novel products.

Respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary, and emphysema disease are classical therapeutic areas of the pulmonary sector. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) represent the leading chronic respiratory diseases in the world, owing to their high prevalence and high burden on the health system. Asthma prevalence is still increasing in both developed and developing countries, for different reasons. While in developed countries the increase in asthma prevalence is mainly related to their lifestyle (exposure to indoor allergens, low levels of exercise, diets that are poor in antioxidants and obesity), in developing countries the increased prevalence is mainly related to the air pollution and high rates of smoking. According to global asthma report as many as 334 million people have asthma, and that the burden of disability is high. According to WHO estimates, 65 million people have moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Currently, an estimated 300 million people worldwide have asthma and up to 10% of adults older than 40 years of age may have COPD, with perhaps millions remaining undiagnosed.

The global asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market expected to reach US$ 57.5 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 5.1% over the forecast period 2018-2023, whereas the global inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market expected to reach US$ 39 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 6.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Inhalation drug delivery covers many different types of devices: nebulizers, pressurized metered dose inhalers (MDIs), breath-activated inhalers (including dry powder inhalers), and emerging novel delivery systems. The number of inhaler devices available in the market for inhaled therapies has increased significantly in the past decade. There are two types of nebulizers, jet and ultrasonic, that differ in the force used to generate the aerosol from the respective liquid. Some of the newest nebulizer models in the market include breath-enhanced jet nebulizers such as the Pari LC or Respironics SideStream; breath-actuated nebulizers such as the AeroEclipse; vibrating mesh nebulizers such as Pari eFlow rapid, Omron U22, AKITA2, APIXNEB. Pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs) can be classified as breath-actuated or coordination devices. Breath-actuated pMDIs, such as the Easibreathe, are designed to address the problem of poor coordination between inhaler actuation and patient’s breathe. Spacers and valved holding chambers (VHCs) are used with pMDIs to increase the efficiency of aerosol delivery. Multi-dose liquid inhalers (Respimat Soft Mist inhaler) combines the advantages of pMDIs and nebulizers. Dry powder inhalers (DPIs) are portable devices that require minimum patient coordination between breathing and actuation of the device to deliver powder medications. Thermal vaporization aerosol devices such as STACCATO uses heat to vaporize a thin film of the drug, which later condenses in the lungs into droplets or particles depending on the nature of the drug.

1. Device Type

1. Device Type

1.1. Asthma Devices

1.2. COPD Devices

2. Technology

2.1. Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

2.1.1. Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

2.1.2. Breath-actuated MDIs

2.2. Spacers for MDIs

2.3. Nebulizers

3. Geography

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Activaero GmbH

4.2. AstraZeneca Plc

4.3. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

4.4. Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

4.5. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

4.6. Koninklijke Philips NV

4.7. Merck & Co, Inc.

4.8. Monaghan Medical Corporation

4.9. Novartis AG

4.10. OMRON Healthcare Europe BV

4.11. PARI international

4.12. Pfizer, Inc.

4.13. Roche Pharmaceuticals/F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

4.14. SkyePharma PLC/Vectura Group Plc

4.15. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

