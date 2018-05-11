Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market US$ 9.4 Billion by 2023

The global genomic sequencing technologies market expected to reach US$ 9.4 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 14% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to high-throughput – next generation sequencing technologies, and advances in personalized medicine.

In recent years, there has been an increasing fragmentation of the genomic sequencing (GS) technologies market as several competing manufacturers launched NGS platforms. The high-throughput – next generation sequencing (HT-NGS) technologies are currently the hottest topic in the field of human and animal genomics researches, which can produce over 100 times more data compared to the most sophisticated capillary sequencers based on the Sanger method. These technologies are revolutionizing the analysis of chromatin immunoprecipitation coupled to DNA microarray (ChIP-chip) or sequencing (ChIP-seq), RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), whole genome genotyping, genome wide structural variation, de novo assembling and re-assembling of genome, mutation detection and carrier screening, detection of inherited disorders and complex human diseases. The transition of GS technologies requires a radical overhaul of the existing pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) model, involving a more collaborative approach with shared resources between drug developers during the early stages of target validation. Over the years, innovations in sequencing protocols, molecular biology and automation increased the technological capabilities of sequencing while decreasing the cost. Today, newer pyrosequencing methods have drastically cut the cost of sequencing and allowed the possibility of personalized genome information.

The second generation HT-NGS platforms can generate about five hundred million bases of raw sequence (Roche) to billions of bases in a single run (Illumina, SOLiD). Third-generation long-range DNA sequencing and mapping technologies are creating a renaissance in high-quality genome sequencing. Third-generation technologies have been used to produce highly accurate de novo assemblies of hundreds of microbial genomes, and highly contiguous reconstructions of many dozens of plant and animal genomes, enabling new insights into evolution and sequence diversity. They have also been applied to resequencing analyses, to create detailed maps of structural variations8 and phasing variants across large regions of human chromosomes. The three commercially available third-generation DNA sequencing technologies are Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) sequencing, the Illumina Tru-seq Synthetic Long-Read technology and the Oxford Nanopore Technologies sequencing platform.

The global genomic sequencing technologies market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global genomic sequencing technologies market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global genomic sequencing technologies market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global genomic sequencing technologies market and profiled in this report include Agilent Technologies, Genia, Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata), International Business Machines Corp., Knome, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, Raindance Technologies, Inc., Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics), and Torrent Systems.

1. Product Type

1.1. Sequencing Instruments, reagents and consumables

1.2. Sequencing Services

2. Application

2.1. Commercial

2.2. Healthcare

2.3. Research

3. Geography

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Agilent Technologies

4.2. Genia

4.3. Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata)

4.4. International Business Machines Corp.

4.5. Knome, Inc.

4.6. Oxford Nanopore Technologies

4.7. Pacific Biosciences

4.8. Raindance Technologies, Inc.

4.9. Roche

4.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics)

4.11. Torrent Systems

