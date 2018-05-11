Global Bluetooth Beacons Market Forecast to 2023

Study on Bluetooth Beacons Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Bluetooth Beacons Market by technology (Ibeacon and eddystone), by end-Use (retail, travel & tourism, healthcare and financial institutions) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Bluetooth Beacons over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global bluetooth beacons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 96% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global bluetooth beacons market covers segments such as technology, and end-Use. The technology segments include Ibeacon, and eddystone. On the basis of end-use the global bluetooth beacons market is categorized into retail, travel & tourism, healthcare, and financial institutions.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bluetooth beacons market such as, Blue Sense Networks, Bluvision, Inc., Kontakt.io, Onyx Beacon Ltd., Radius Networks, Inc., Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Inc., Estimote, Inc., BlueCats, and Accent Advanced Systems, SLU.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bluetooth beacons market Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bluetooth beacons market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bluetooth beacons market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bluetooth beacons market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bluetooth Beacons Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Bluetooth Beacons Market

4. Global Bluetooth Beacons Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

4.1 iBeacon

4.2 Eddystone

5. Global Bluetooth Beacons Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

5.1 Retail

5.2 Travel & tourism

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Financial institutions

6. Global Bluetooth Beacons Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bluetooth Beacons Market by Technology

6.1.2 North America Bluetooth Beacons Market by End-Use

6.1.3 North America Bluetooth Beacons Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Bluetooth Beacons Market by Technology

6.2.2 Europe Bluetooth Beacons Market by End-Use

6.2.3 Europe Bluetooth Beacons Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Beacons Market by Technology

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Beacons Market by End-Use

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Beacons Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Bluetooth Beacons Market by Technology

6.4.2 RoW Bluetooth Beacons Market by End-Use

6.4.3 RoW Bluetooth Beacons Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Blue Sense Networks

7.2 Bluvision, Inc.

7.3 Kontakt.io

7.4 Onyx Beacon Ltd.

7.5 Radius Networks, Inc.

7.6 Glimworm Beacons

7.7 Gimbal, Inc.

7.8 Estimote, Inc.

7.9 BlueCats

7.10 Accent Advanced Systems, SLU

