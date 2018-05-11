Global Biopsy Devices Market US$ 2.5 billion by 2023

The global biopsy devices market expected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 5.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to increased rates of cancer, higher preference for minimal invasive technologies and rising geriatric population worldwide.

According to National Cancer Institute, in 2016, an estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the United States alone. The most common cancers in 2016 are projected to be breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The US currently holds the largest market share, but sales in the Asia Pacific and rest of the world is expected to experience the largest amount of growth over the forecast period.

Biopsies are performed in several different ways. Some biopsies involve removing a small amount of tissue with a needle while others involve surgically removing an entire lump, or nodule, that is suspicious. For the majority of cancers, the only way to make a definitive diagnosis is to perform a biopsy to collect cells for closer examination. Biopsies are usually performed to identify and diagnose cancerous tumor and to design a suitable treatment plan for the patients. Biopsies are performed using image-guidance modalities such as X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound imaging. Bone marrow biopsy is commonly used to diagnose both noncancerous and cancerous diseases including blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Through the use of imaging methods such as X-ray or ultrasound, a breast abnormality or breast lump can be detected, even in its earliest stages. Breast biopsy devices can also be used for fibroadenomas (non-cancerous breast lumps). Skin biopsies are for some basal cell or squamous cell skin cancers. Examples of endoscopic biopsy procedures include cystoscopy, bronchoscopy and colonoscopy. Needle biopsy procedures include fine-needle aspiration, core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy, and image-guided biopsy. These procedures can be performed using manually guided systems as well as robotic systems.

The global biopsy devices market report provides market size estimates (Revenue USD million – 2015 to 2023) for key market segments based on product type (needle-based guns -vacuum-assisted, core needle, fine needle aspiration; biopsy needles – disposable, reusable; biopsy forceps – cold and hot; guidance systems – manual and robotic), and forecasts growth trends (CAGR% – 2018 to 2023). The global biopsy devices market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and profiles of major competitors in the global market including company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, and recent developments. The global biopsy devices market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. Major players operating in the global biopsy devices market and included in this report are Angiotech, C R Bard Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Devicor Medical Products Inc. and Hologic Inc.

1. Device Type

1.1. Needle-based Biopsy Guns

1.1.1. Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VA) Devices

1.1.2. Core Needle Biopsy (CN) Devices

1.1.3. Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNA) Devices

1.2. Biopsy Needles

1.2.1. Disposable

1.2.2. Reusable

1.3. Biopsy Forceps

1.3.1. Cold (General) Biopsy Forceps

1.3.2. Hot Biopsy Forceps

1.4. Biopsy Guidance Systems

1.4.1. Manual Systems

1.4.2. Robotic Systems

1.5. Others (Brushes, Curettes, Punches)

2. Geography (Region, Country)

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Angiotech

3.2. C. R. Bard, Inc.

3.3. Cardinal Health Inc.

3.4. Carefusion Corporation

3.5. Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

3.6. DTR Medical

3.7. Hologic, Inc.

3.8. INRAD, Inc.

3.9. UK Biopsy

