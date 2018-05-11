Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market US$ 1.55 Billion 2021

The global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market expected to reach US$ 1.55 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 14.8% over the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to introduction of high-priced products and strong pipeline of upcoming drugs. During the forecast period, the marketed drugs, pipeline drugs and others are predicted to contribute 55%, 35%, and 10% market share of the global acute myeloid leukemia drugs market, respectively.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the second most common type of leukemia diagnosed in adults and children. In 2017, in the United States, an estimated 21,380 people will be diagnosed with AML. Most patients with newly diagnosed AML are offered the combination of standard-dose cytarabine with an anthracycline (daunorubicin or idarubicin) regimen, whereas those with adverse-risk disease are offered allogeneic stem-cell transplant (SCT) in first remission. The treatment of AML is divided into categories based on their mechanisms of action: cytotoxic agents, small-molecule inhibitors, and targeted therapies. These drug candidates range from cytotoxic chemotherapies, targeted small-molecule inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies. Currently available hypomethylating agents azacitidine and decitabine are FDA-approved for use in the United States. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) or FLT3 inhibitors, such as midostaurin (Rydapt) were developed as targeted therapies that interferes with aberrant tyrosine kinase activation in malignant cells.

Chemotherapy is the major form of remission induction therapy for acute myeloid leukemia. Some of the other chemo drugs that may be used to treat AML include: Cladribine (Leustatin), Fludarabine (Fludara), Topotecan, Etoposide (VP-16), 6-thioguanine (6-TG), Hydroxyurea (Hydrea), Corticosteroid drugs, such as prednisone or dexamethasone (Decadron), Methotrexate (MTX), 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP), Azacitidine (Vidaza), and Decitabine (Dacogen). Arsenic trioxide (Trisenox) and all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) are anti-cancer drugs that can be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy for remission induction of a certain subtype of AML called promyelocytic leukemia. A stem cell transplant or bone marrow transplant, may be used for consolidation therapy. In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rydapt (midostaurin) as a target therapy for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia. There are several promising drug currently in the phase III pipeline include chemotherapy drugs such as CC-486, Guadecitabine (SGI-110), Liposomal cytarabine– daunorubicin (Vyxeos), Sapacitabine, Vosaroxin (Qinprezo), fixed-combination drugs such as AG-221, Ganetespib, Idasanutlin, Vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A), and kinase inhibitor candidates such as Gedatolisib, Gilteritinib, Midostaurin, Quizartinib, and Volasertib.

Visit Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market by Drug Type – Hypomethylating Agents – Vidaza (Azacitidine), Dacogen (Decitabine), Cytarabine-based Chemotherapy Drugs, Others; by Pipeline Analysis (Phase III Drugs) – Chemotherapy Drugs, Vyxeos (Fixed-combination Drugs: Daunorubicin and Cytarabine); Kinase Inhibitors (Midostaurin, Quizartinib) and Forecast 2015-2023. The global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market and profiled in this report include Astellas Pharma, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene (Agios–Celgene), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Onyx Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Roche, Seattle Genetics, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, and Synta Pharmaceuticals.

1. Drug Type

1.1. Hypomethylating Agents

1.1.1. Vidaza (Azacitidine)

1.1.2. Dacogen (Decitabine)

1.2. Cytarabine-based Chemotherapy Drugs

1.3. Others

2. Pipeline Analysis (Phase III Drugs)

2.1. Chemotherapy Drugs

2.2. Vyxeos (Fixed-combination Drugs: Daunorubicin and Cytarabine)

2.3. Kinase Inhibitors

2.3.1. Midostaurin

2.3.2. Quizartinib

3. Geography

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Astellas Pharma

4.2. Astex Pharmaceuticals

4.3. Bayer

4.4. Boehringer Ingelheim

4.5. Celgene (Agios–Celgene)

4.6. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

4.7. Daiichi Sankyo

4.8. Jazz Pharmaceuticals

4.9. Novartis

4.10. Onyx Pharma

4.11. Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

4.12. Pfizer

4.13. Roche

4.14. Seattle Genetics

4.15. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

4.16. Synta Pharmaceuticals

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/acute-myeloid-leukemia-drugs-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com