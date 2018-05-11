Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2023

Glaucoma is a progressive optic neuropathy that is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Chronic progressive optic neuropathy, it can lead to severe disability and blindness. Glaucoma is classified according to whether it is congenital or acquired. Glaucoma is usually associated with an increase in intraocular pressure (IOP). The mainstream glaucoma therapies include topical medications, laser treatments and surgical procedures. Ocular hypertension is a major risk factor for the development of glaucoma and current glaucoma therapy is directed at lowering intraocular pressure. The most widely prescribed glaucoma drugs include the prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) that lower IOP by increasing the aqueous drainage through the unconventional uveoscleral outflow pathway, whereas the non-PGA drug classes such as the beta blockers, alpha agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, lower IOP by decreasing the production of aqueous humor. Several new drug classes such as Adenosine A1 receptor agonists, selective Rho kinase inhibitors, melatonin agonists, and rho kinase/norepinephrine transporter (ROCK/NET) inhibitors have entered clinical development.

The global glaucoma therapeutics market segmentation is based on drug class (alpha agonist, beta blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, cholinergic, combined medication, prostaglandin analogs), end users (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, ophthalmic clinics).

The global glaucoma therapeutics market report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015-2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018-2023). The global glaucoma therapeutics market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global glaucoma therapeutics market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market.

Major players operating in the global glaucoma therapeutics market and profiled in this report include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

1. Drug Class

1.1. Alpha Agonist

1.2. Beta Blockers

1.3. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor

1.4. Cholinergic

1.5. Combined Medication

1.6. Prostaglandin Analogs

2. End Users

2.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.2. Hospitals

2.3. Ophthalmic Clinics

3. Geography (Region, Country)

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4.2. Allergan Inc.

4.3. Merck & Co.

4.4. Novartis AG

4.5. Pfizer Inc.

4.6. Santen Pharmaceuticals

4.7. Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

