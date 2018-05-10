Zenoti Go Transforms the Spa and Salon Experience With Friction-Less Check-Ins and Check-Outs

Zenoti announced today the addition of a new product to its platform: Zenoti Go. Zenoti Go transforms the customer experience for spa and salon guests with a modern, elegant check-in and check-out experience.

Built on the Zenoti platform, which includes a CRM and robust customer engagement capabilities, Zenoti Go is the first spa and salon management solution to offer an alternative to front desk lines and frustrating waits for service.

“Creating frictionless check-ins and check-outs required us to consider how to create a customer experience that speaks to the increased expectations of guests for speedy and convenient interactions, at every stage of their experience, on par with the leading service companies in the world,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. “Zenoti Go is designed to provide the kind of seamless experience we all expect today.”

Zenoti Go puts salons and spas in the palms of customers’ hands, making it easy for guests to:

Check themselves in: Supported through both the customer-facing app and an in-center kiosk, guests are automatically checked in when they arrive or they can check themselves in with a few quick taps.

Add themselves to the waitlist: Barbershops and other salons that use waitlists can free up staff by offering a self-service waitlist. As providers become available, they can take customers in the order they arrived.

Check themselves out: Guests are always in a hurry to leave after their service is finished. Zenoti Go provides a seamless check-out experience that’s fast for guests without sacrificing the needs of the salon or spa. Providers can add services and retail products to the guest invoice directly from their phone or tablets during the visit, and the guest’s self check-out experience is designed to boost tip collections, collect feedback and encourage rebookings.

Zenoti’s clients include luxury spas and salons, as well as large value-driven salon chains and barbershops. With Zenoti Go, spas and salons are able to minimize or eliminate front desk staff altogether. This helps salon managers by improving profitability for the center, as well as reducing the need to hire and train new front desk staff, a high-turnover position.

Zenoti Go is available to all Zenoti clients starting May 7, 2018.