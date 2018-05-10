Passive Optical LAN Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Study on Passive Optical LAN Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Passive Optical LAN Market by application(FTIL, HFC, loop feeder, SDHS), component(optical amplifiers, optical cables, optical circulators, optical encoders, optical filters, wavelength division multiplexers and demultiplexers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Passive Optical LAN over the period of 2017 to 2023. lobal passive optical LAN market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 21% and 22% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Market Insights

Alcatel –Lucent SA, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd and ZTE Corporation are the major players with two thirds of share in the global passive optical LAN market. Huge investments in research and development, entry of more vendors, acquisitions for market consolidation, capacity expansion, promotion of enterprise & residential LAN solutions, and partnerships with telecommunication companies for 4g & next generation services characterizes the global passive optical LAN market.Increasing demand for bandwidth is a major factor that drives the growth of the passive optical LAN market.The factors such as flexibility, scalability, better security features and ability to handle huge number of devices in enterprises with greater bandwidth drives the demand for POL from the corporate sector. Passive optical LAN is ecofriendly as it uses optical splitters and limits the use of non-renewable equipment and it drives the demand for the passive optical LAN worldwide to replace copper based networks. POL networks maintain HVAC standards to reduce power consumption and it is a major driver for the global POL market. Ease of upgradation of POL networks, as it requires only replacement of electronic equipment, while maintaining the existing fiber cables, enhances the demand for POL.Among applications, SDHS and SONET are anticipated to attain major share in POL market, as they are data protocols, which have the ability to expedite steady voice conversation. Wavelength division multiplexers & demultipliers segment accounts for significant share in the POL market. Growing usage in networks with ultra-high capacities, the demand for variable optical amplifiers are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2023.Passive optical networks have lesser range than the active optical networks. Data transmission may slow down during peak time due to latency factor. These two are major restraints for the global POL market. As the initial investments, installation costs of passive optical and operational costs are less when compared to copper based networks, the major players in the market are anticipated to gain lot of opportunities for network upgradation worldwide. Rolling of wider 4g & next generation services and applications by telecommunications is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the major players in the POL market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of passive optical LAN market. The global passive optical LAN market is segmented by application, by component, and by end user. The global passive optical LAN market by application covers Fiber in the Loop (FTIL), Interoffice, hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC), loop feeder, synchronous digital hierarchy systems (SDHS) and synchronous optical network (SONET). On the basis of component, the market is segmented as fixed& variable optical attenuators, optical amplifiers, optical cables, optical circulators, optical couplers, optical connectors, optical encoders,optical filters, optical tranceivers, patch cords & pig tails, wavelength division multiplexers and wavelength division demultiplexers among others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as enterprises and residential among others.

Geographies covered

Among geographies, Asia Pacific dominates the global passive optical LAN market, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing demand for bandwidth relative to the growing data traffic as well as the increasing demand for passive optical networks drives the growth of Asia Pacific. Increasing investments in fiber optic infrastructure by government, telecom and broadband service providers are anticipated to enhance the growth of the Asia-pacific LAN market. Availability of advanced technologies, growing demand for advanced security features in corporate sector and growing demand for energy efficient simplified networks drives the growth of the North American POL market. Major investments in network infrastructure, research and development, increasing demand for bandwidth and increasing demand for energy prudent networking solutions in Africa and Latin America drives the growth of POL market in Rest of the World.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global passive optical LAN market include Adtran Inc, Alcatel Lucent SA , Cisco Systems, CommScope Inc, Ericsson Inc, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, IBM Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Tellabs Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Zhone Technologies and ZTE Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of passive optical LAN globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the passive optical LAN market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the passive optical LAN market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive Landscape in the Passive Optical LAN Market

4. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Fiber in the Loop (FTIL)

4.2. Interoffice

4.3. Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)

4.4. Loop Feeder

4.5. Synchronous Digital Hierarchy Systems (SDHS)

4.6. Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

5. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, by Component (USD million)2017 – 2023

5.1. Fixed & Variable Optical Attenuators

5.2. Optical Amplifiers

5.3. Optical Cables

5.4. Optical Circulators

5.5 Optical Couplers

5.6 Optical Connectors

5.7 Optical Encoders

5.8 Optical Filters

5.9 Optical Tranceivers

5.10 Patch Cords & Pig Tails

5.11 Wavelength Division Multiplexers

5.12 Wavelength Division Demultiplexers

5.13 Others

6. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, by End User (USD million)2017 – 2023

6.1 Enterprises

6.2 Residential

6.3 Others

7. Global Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis, Regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Passive Optical LAN Market by Application(USD million)

7.1.2. North America Passive Optical LAN Market by Component(USD million)

7.1.3. North America Passive Optical LAN Market by End User(USD million)

7.1.4. North America Passive Optical LAN Market by Country (USD million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Passive Optical LAN Market by Application (USD million)

7.2.2. Europe Passive Optical LAN Market by Component (USD million)

7.2.3. Europe Passive Optical LAN Market by End User (USD million)

7.2.4. Europe Passive Optical LAN Market by Country (USD million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Passive Optical LAN Market by Application (USD million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Passive Optical LAN Market by Component (USD million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Passive Optical LAN Market by End User(USD million)

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Passive Optical LAN Market by Country (USD million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Passive Optical LAN Market by Application (USD million)

7.4.2. RoW Passive Optical LAN Market by Component (USD million)

7.4.3. RoW Passive Optical LAN Market by End User (USD million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. Adtran Inc

8.2. Alcatel Lucent SA

8.3. Cisco Systems

8.4. CommScope Inc

8.5. Ericsson Inc

8.6. Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

8.7. IBM Corporation

8.8. TE Connectivity Ltd

8.9. Tellabs Inc

8.10. Verizon Communications Inc

8.11. Zhone Technologies

8.12. ZTE Corporation

