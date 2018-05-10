It takes us immense pleasure to announce the conference that “International Conference on Oncogenesis and Oncologic Emergency Medicine” which is going to be held during September 17-18, 2018 at San Diego, USA. Oncogenesis 2018 conference will focus on the latest and exciting innovations in all areas of Oncology and Stem Cell Research, Biomedical Engineering, Medicine which offer a unique opportunity for investigators across the globe to meet, network and perceive new scientific innovations. This year’s conference highlights the theme, “Research Innovation and Navigating Cancer Care” which reflects the innovative progress in Oncology and Medicine