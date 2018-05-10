India Future Tile Sales Volume Projections, Production Capacity Tile Manufacturers – Ken Research

The urge for the rise in standard of living and modernization implied the introduction of tiles in the Indian market. Tiles were introduced in the Indian market with its application restricted to flooring. The key customers in the segment included high end residential construction, aviation, education and healthcare. With the passage of time and development in technology now they are used on walls and roofs also. The major growth driver of the India Tiles Industry is the infrastructural growth. The market is fragmented between organized and unorganized players.

Floor tiles are typically set using mortar consisting of sand, cement and often a latex additive for extra adhesion. The spaces between the tiles are commonly filled with sanded or un-sanded floor grout. Most of the newly constructed houses and commercial complexes are using tiles for flooring due to ease of installation and easy availability in variety of forms based on the requirement of individual product. Wall tiles are manufactured from materials such as ceramic, vitrified, clay and stone finish.

Vitrified tiles are composed of a mixture containing clay and elements like silica, quartz and feldspar. Vitrified tiles are made with dust compression method so it becomes harder, denser and less porous than normal ceramic tiles. These tiles have better resistance to damage as they less brittle compared to ceramic tiles. This ensures higher durability over a longer duration without being subjected to damage thus minimizing repair and replacement cost. Ceramic tiles are a mixture of clays and other natural materials such as sand, quartz and water. Moreover, these tiles are brittle in nature so cannot be applied in commercial spaces as they are unable to withstand high footfall. This makes these tiles less durable thus they have high repair and replacement cost.

Western India consists of the states of Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra along with the Union Territory of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Haveli. The Western region has the highest share in the tile industry. High demand was on account of the region being is highly industrialized, with a large urban population.

The new order demand comes from the construction of new residential units, commercial areas and others which increase the demand for new floor and wall tiles. The replacement demand comes from the replacement of the wall and floor tiles in the residential, commercial and other areas.

The thriving urban construction sector in India, coupled with increasing disposable incomes in rural areas, is moving roofing solutions market to the next generation products. The India roof tiles market is broadly classified into two segments i.e. handmade tiles and machine made tiles. The roof tiles are delicate and fragile in nature they may tend to break due to external damages and heavy winds or hailstorms. Among the unorganized sector Morbi (Gujarat) is the largest hub for roof tiling in India. With infrastructure and industrial boom being the primary demand driver for this sector, increasing investment in infrastructure development by the Indian Government on account of introduction of policies such as Smart cities, Housing for all by 2022 and Swachh Bharat Mission will drive the demand for roofing tiles in India in the near future.

Stone flooring is a growing segment in India flooring market. Variety of stones is mined in India for domestic consumption and export. Marble and granite are two most commonly used stones in construction. Rajasthan is a major state where marble is mined for further processing as flooring stone. Granite is majorly mined in Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Top 3 export destinations for marble export were China, USA and Norway.

The present wooden flooring market in India is predominantly in the commercial sector accounting for more than half of the consumption with the remaining share by the residential sector. Majority of the demand comes in renovations with minor contribution coming from new construction activity. Products sale is mainly driven by the recommendation from architects, installation personnel, and contractors. Pergo, Power Dekor Group, Classen, Kronotex, TEKA, and Ekowood, Greenply (Floormax), Greenlam (Mikasa) are some key wood flooring companies selling their product in India.

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/construction-materials/india-floor-wall-roof-tile-market/142318-97.html

Related Reports:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/construction-materials/indonesia-floor-wall-roof-tiles-market/141305-97.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/real-estate/uae-soft-hard-facility-management-market/126973-97.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

0124-4230204