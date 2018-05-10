Global Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market US$ 7 Billion by 2023

The global atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment market expected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 11% over the forecast period 2018-2023, due to the launch of new products such as, Dupilumab and Crisaborole, as well as off-label use of systemic therapies for AD treatment.

Visit Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market by Drug Class (Brand) – Interleukin Inhibitors – Dupilumab (Dupixent); Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) Inhibitors – Crisaborole (Eucrisa); Systemic Therapy (Phototherapy); Topical Corticosteroids; Topical Immunomodulators / Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI) – Pimecrolimus (Elidel), Tacrolimus (Protopic) and Forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/atopic-dermatitis-treatment-market/

Atopic dermatitis affects up to 30% of children and 10% of adults, and is common in both developed and developing countries. Two new medicines on the brink of entering the market — dupilumab, a biologic for severe disease, and crisaborole, a topical small molecule drug for milder disease — could herald a new era in the management of this condition, which has seen no major changes to the way it has been treated for over 15 years.

Atopic dermatitis can have a devastating effect on quality of life, but there have been no major changes to the way it has been treated for over 15 years. Now, two new therapies: dupilumab, a biologic for severe disease, and crisaborole, a topical small molecule drug for milder disease could herald a new era in the treatment of this distressing condition.

Population-based studies in the United States suggest that prevalence is about 10.7% for children and 7.2% for adults. Incidence of AD has increased 2- to 3-fold in industrialized nations, impacting approximately 15% to 20% of children and 1% to 3% of adults worldwide. AD has a wide-ranging impact on a patient’s quality of life and the burden from direct and indirect costs (approximately $37.7 billion in out-of-pocket costs) is shared by the families and caregivers of patients with AD.

Severe side-effects of current therapies have limited the growth of AD market, highlighting the unmet need for safe and effective treatment options. However, recent launch of two breakthrough therapies namely Pfizer’s Eucrisa (first PDE-4 inhibitor) and Sanofi’s Dupixent (first biologic) have significantly changed the market dynamics. Characterized by large under-diagnosed patient pool, high prevalence among adults as well as children and potential molecules in development, global AD market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2017, is estimated to achieve peak annual sales of $4 billion. Pfizer’s Eucrisa (Crisaborole), which was acquired for $5.2 billion in a merger with Anacor and approved by the FDA in December 2016, is estimated to achieve peak annual sales of $2 billion. The majority of its target market is expected to comprise mild-to-moderate cases, with up to ~60 percent pediatric and adolescent patients.

Factors such as increase in prevalence of atopic dermatitis, higher treatment compliance, growing prevalence of food allergies exacerbating atopic dermatitis and favorable reimbursement policies in some countries are driving the market growth of AD treatment worldwide.

Due to the higher number of unmet needs, vendors in the market are focusing in developing ideal treatment, promising pipeline molecule, rising access for the treatment medication in some developing countries, increase in incidence of atopic dermatitis would fuel the growth of AD treatment market during forecast period.

However, generic erosion, poor patient compliance in some countries and adverse effects associated with the use of medication is negatively impacting the growth of AD treatment market.

Pipeline molecules in the clinical phases II and III include Tralokinumab, ANB-020, Baricitinib, BMS-981164, Lebrikizumab, Mepolizumab, MM36, Nemolizumab, PF-04965842, Tezepelumab, Upadacitinib, ZPL-389, and MEDI-9314 are expected to show strong AD treatment market growth during forecast period.

North America dominated the global AD treatment market due to large number of target population, higher treatment awareness, swift adoption of novel medications, and better reimbursement policies.

The global atopic dermatitis treatment market segmentation is based on drug class (brand) – interleukin inhibitors – dupilumab (Dupixent); phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitors – crisaborole (Eucrisa); systemic therapy (phototherapy); topical corticosteroids; topical immunomodulators / topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCI) – pimecrolimus (Elidel), and tacrolimus (Protopic).

The global atopic dermatitis treatment market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global atopic dermatitis treatment market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global atopic dermatitis treatment market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market and profiled in this report include AbbVie Inc., AnaptysBio, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chugai, Eli Lilly & Company, Galderma, GlaxoSmithKline, LEO Pharma A/S, Medimetriks, Novartis, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Ziarco.

1. Drug Class (Brand)

1.1. Interleukin Inhibitors

1.1.1. Dupilumab (Dupixent)

1.2. Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) Inhibitors

1.2.1. Crisaborole (Eucrisa)

1.3. Systemic Therapy (Phototherapy)

1.4. Topical Corticosteroids

1.5. Topical Immunomodulators/ Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI)

1.5.1. Pimecrolimus (Elidel)

1.5.2. Tacrolimus (Protopic)

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. AbbVie Inc.

3.2. AnaptysBio

3.3. AstraZeneca

3.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.5. Chugai

3.6. Eli Lilly & Company

3.7. Galderma

3.8. GlaxoSmithKline

3.9. LEO Pharma A/S

3.10. Medimetriks

3.11. Novartis

3.12. Pfizer

3.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

3.14. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

3.15. Sanofi S.A.

3.16. Valeant Pharmaceuticals

3.17. Ziarco

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/atopic-dermatitis-treatment-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com