ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE CELEBRATES 85 YEARS AS OLDEST SCHOOL IN QC

St. Joseph’s College (SJC), Quezon City, in celebration of its 85 years of providing excellent education and support to the community, will host a press conference on May 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm at its Audio Visual Room. The press conference will highlight SJC’s Jubilee 85 accomplishments and future plans to improve and expand school programs and facilities.

Sr Teresita C. Babaran, SFIC and school president, shared: “The event will include testimonials from key stakeholders on the significance of an SJC education that is characterized by academic excellence for social transformation in the service of God and people. Founded in 1932 by Dutch Franciscan sisters, SJC has been a leading institution of academic excellence. For 85 years, it has educated more than 400,000 global alumni who are transforming and leading the communities in which they live and in the professions they each have chosen to pursue.”

Vice-Mayor Joy Belmonte has been invited to provide the keynote address to share her thoughts on the value of a strong educational foundation for the careers of the future. Congressman Bingbong Crisologo, another esteemed speaker, will feature the important role SJC, the oldest educational institution in the city, has played in the community then and now.

During the Japanese occupation, the school was closed down and the buildings were used as a mini-military hospital by the Japanese army and later by the US military. Additionally, SJC, together with 10 other private colleges and universities, became a charter member of the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (PAASCU) in 1957.

In the 60’s, SJC was one of the leading forces in the development of performing arts in the country, with its impressive 1,200-seating capacity Mater Dei Auditorium providing the venue to many critically acclaimed plays for the community. Today, the school continues its tradition of social outreach by providing feeding programs, medical missions and free tuition to deserving indigent students.

Attorney Jose Sison, father of deceased alumna Joyce Sison and host of long running TV show success “Ipaglaban Mo”, will provide parent testimonial on how SJC has molded their daughter to be service oriented through her work at Opus Dei until her demise. He added, “SJC continues to be a part of our family even through the years.”

Alumna Architect Stephanie Gilles, a leading practitioner of sustainable urban design, will also share how SJC has prepared her to be successful in her field. She will also unveil the design of the new school façade which will be underwritten by donations raised by Jubilee 85 fundraising.

Entertainment will be provided by Batch 80 Alumna, singer and visual artist Iwi Laurel. She and her sibling, deceased Stella Laurel, were SJC high school graduates. Their father was the former Vice President Salvador Laurel.

Other VIPS include Jerramy King, PBA star athlete and son of US based nurse practitioner alumna Jocylane Dinsay. Jeremy relayed, “I am proud to represent my mother and be connected to her roots.” Fr. Mon Eloriaga, parish priest of neighboring St. Joseph Shrine, will do the prayer invocation and has also lent his support for future fundraising efforts.

Following the testimonials and entertainment will be the presentation of three checks – Php 300,000 donated by Batch 1980, Php 200,000 donated by Batch 1979, and Php 100,000 donated by Batch 1974. Cynthia Ragil-Paras, finance and compliance expert, will present the check on behalf of the Batch 1980 whose generous donors include graduates from all over the world.

Lastly, an announcement will be made on the upcoming fashion show gala fundraising event to refurbish the Mater Dei Auditorium, to generate sustainable funds for the school through venue rentals from the community. The elegant fashion show will be in collaboration with renowned international designers Jhun Ador and Albert Fontanilla, and Chada Namit, celebrity makeup artist.

Sr. Immaculee Pagalilauan, Alumni Office Coordinator, shared, “I am grateful for all the hard work of our alumni in marshalling the efforts of our Josephines near and far to bring about a renewed commitment to the school. This is alumni in action — alive, functioning, and meaningful. Your help will ensure the continued legacy of our school so that future generations may also benefit from the education and tradition you have experienced.”