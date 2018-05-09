LANXESS renews contract with CEO Matthias Zachert ahead of time

Cologne – At its ordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board of LANXESS AG appointed Matthias Zachert (50) as Chairman of the Group’s Board of Management for another five years, thus renewing his contract ahead of time. His new term in office will begin on April 1, 2019.

“Under the management of Matthias Zachert, LANXESS has undergone a fundamental change and is back on track for success. By renewing his contract, we are underlining our confidence in Matthias Zachert and sending a signal of continuity,” declared Dr. Rolf Stomberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Zachert has been Chairman of the LANXESS Board of Management since April 1, 2014. He had been the Group’s Chief Financial Officer from 2004 to 2011, playing a key role in establishing the global financial organization and restructuring the portfolio. From June 2011 to March 2014, he was a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Merck KGaA.

Forward-Looking Statements

