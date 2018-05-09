Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis Drugs Market US$ 2.1 Billion by 2023

The global systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis drugs market expected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 7.2% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a prototypic autoimmune disease that is characterized by systemic chronic inflammation that can affect multiple major organ systems. A major contributor to morbidity and mortality among patients with SLE is renal involvement, known as lupus nephritis (LN).

Visit the global systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis drugs market segmentation is based on drug class (antimalarials, biologics, immunosuppressives, steroids), by geography and Forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/systemic-lupus-erythematosus-lupus-nephritis-drugs-market/

The global systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis drugs market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis drugs market and profiled in this report include Active Biotech, Anthera, Biogen Idec, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Galapagos NV, Genentech (Roche), GlaxoSmithKline, Immunomedics, ImmuPharma, Invion, Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune, Merck Serono, Pfizer, SuppreMol, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB (Union Chimique Belge).

1. Drug Class

1.1. Antimalarials

1.2. Biologics

1.3. Immunosuppressives

1.4. Steroids

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Active Biotech

3.2. Anthera

3.3. Biogen Idec

3.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.5. Eli Lilly

3.6. Galapagos NV

3.7. Genentech (Roche)

3.8. GlaxoSmithKline

3.9. Immunomedics

3.10. ImmuPharma

3.11. Invion

3.12. Johnson & Johnson

3.13. MedImmune

3.14. Merck Serono

3.15. Pfizer

3.16. SuppreMol

3.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

3.18. UCB (Union Chimique Belge)

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/systemic-lupus-erythematosus-lupus-nephritis-drugs-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com