Exploring the advancements in Cancer Science & Therapy

May 9th, 2018: PULSUS GROUP, host of 3rd World Congress on Advanced Cancer Science & Therapy the Conference that discusses the new advancements in Cancer Science and Therapy that includes novel treatment methods available for cancer. Cancer Therapy 2018 comprises more exciting sessions to discuss about the development of cancer, new treatment and diagnoses for cancer patients. Cancer Therapy2018 is a new best platform that gives you more opportunity to show your experience and knowledge in this field.

Cancer Therapy 2018 is slated during October 15-16, 2018 at Osaka, Japan to bring all Oncology experts together across the world. The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe.

Cancer Therapy 2018 Conference highlights are:

Cancer Pathophysiology, Oncogenomics, Operomics, Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics, Tumor Suppressor Genes (TSG), Cancer Therapeutics, Novel Therapies, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Synthetic Lethality in Cancer, Collateral Lethality in Cancer, Angiogenesis Inhibitors, Exosome Research, Hospice in Cancer.

Cancer Therapy 2018 Media Partners:

Tabeeby: Tabeeby has emerged connecting people to healthcare providers. It has been developed into a modern format following a comprehensive upgrade to become the first unique and true Health Social that ensures easy, swift and fast access to thousands of doctors, medical entities & Medical events. Tabeeby has been featured as a media partner and created a recognition in hundreds of Health and medical events across the world, promoting their activities across our platforms to thousands of healthcare providers and millions of visitors.

The Pharma Times: The Pharma Times provides with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the pharma industry including news and reports on pharma market outlook, analysis, pharma market news, education, promotion of the craft and knowledge on regulatory advocacy.

Clocate.com: Clocate.com is a leading international directory for worldwide conferences and exhibitions. Clocate.com is equipped with a unique and comprehensive search that helps you find easily any event in any category or location. Each event includes detailed information, like, description, dates, location, map, prices, link to the official event’s website and more.

EXPO-BOOK.COM: Expo Group is an international exhibition portal providing services to Exhibitors and Visitors by exhibiting their events in their pages.

EXPO-GROUP.COM: Expo Group is an international exhibition portal providing services to Exhibitors and Visitors by exhibiting their events in their pages.

Medgadget: Since 2004, Medgadget has been reporting on medical technology from around the world. We cover the latest medical devices and approvals, technology breakthroughs and discoveries, conduct exclusive interviews with med tech leaders, and file reports from healthcare conferences.

Vydya Health: Vydya Health provides integrated software platform for healthcare providers to manage their practice: Appointment Management, Class / Event Management, Contact Management, Directory Listing, Social Media Promotion, E-Mail Marketing and Payment Processing. All the tools work together seamlessly from one site.

Events Get: Events Get have been doing silent revolutions befitting your cause. As a matter of fact, you get to see a whole new perspective of your event/s, news, and articles when you upload them in advance on our site. List your all events, news, and guest posts with us on the seminar, workshop, conference, education, company, announcement, circular, business, technology, gadgets, telecom, and more of your college, university, institute, or company on a worldwide basis.

Cancer Therapy 2018 is going to held in Osaka which is a large port city and commercial center situated at the mouth of the Yodo River on Osaka Bay in Japan. The modern architecture, nightlife and tasty street food are its major highlights. The 16th-century shogunate Osaka Castle is its main historical landmark. Osaka has also been known as the “nation’s kitchen” as it served to be a center for rice trade during the early 16th century. The city has many attractions like Universal Studios a popular theme park, an impressive Osaka aquarium, the historical Osaka Castle, the oldest Shitennoji Temple, Sumiyoshi Taisha the headshrine, Abeno Harukas the tallest skyscraper, beautiful Minoo Park that connects people directly with nature and Osaka is also famous for its Universities which have medical faculties making advances in regenerative medicine.

Conference Highlights:

• 100+ Participation (50 Industry: 50 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 10+ Plenary Speakers

• 5+ Exhibitors

• 19 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

If you would like to know more information about this conference, To book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information, please Contact: Valliam R

Tel.: +1-408-429-2646

Email: cancertherapy@pulsusmeet.org

Contactus@pulsus.com

Website: https://cancertherapy.pulsusconference.com/