Global PIN Diode Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018 – 2026

A PIN diode is a silicon semiconductor consisting of a highly resistive intrinsic layer between heavily doped P and N type material. The intrinsic layer of the PIN diode is either undoped or virtually undoped and provides the change in properties when compared to a normal PN junction diode. Its wide intrinsic layer makes it an inferior rectifier but highly suitable for photo detectors, attenuators, and high voltage power electronic applications. In forward bias, a PIN diode behaves as a variable resistor and its resistance decreases with forward bias voltage. In reverse bias, it behaves as a variable capacitor until it reaches swept voltage point, after which it works as a constant capacitor. At frequencies, up to 100 MHz, a PIN diode operates as a normal PN junction diode whereas above 100 MHz it behaves as a switch or resistor.

Major factor driving the PIN diode market is its rising demand for RF switching applications. Size, cost and speed considerations are making it challenging for electromechanical switches to switch RF power in portable applications. Moreover, the RF switching challenge is rising owing to growing applications to switch the RF signal path to connect and route several, amplifiers, filters, and antennas. Furthermore, this necessity for added switching with superior performance is further growing with the advancement of multiband wireless devices and other advanced technologies, specifically for battery-powered and portable devices. PIN diodes provide certain exclusive advantages such as high speed and isolation potential which makes it a better alternative to other non-mechanical options such as MEMS structures and CMOS switches. Therefore, they are increasingly used for RF switching applications across the world.

However, since PIN diode has two terminals, the port that is used for the RF signal and the control port used for biasing are the same connection point in the design. Since, the design must allow them to combine at the diode and also keep them secluded from rest of the electric circuit, careful consideration and understanding when evaluating whether to use shunt, series, or combined methods is very essential. Therefore, accessibility of thorough models is required so as to enable highly accurate representations of the PIN diodes and their use in the final circuit design. In spite of this, they are expected to be increasingly used owing to several advantages they offer as compared to the other RF switching alternatives.

The PIN diode market can be classified on the basis of product type, mounting type, diode configuration, application, and geography. In terms of product type, the PIN diode market can be segmented into PIN photodiode, RF PIN diode, PIN switch diode, and others. Based on mounting type, the PIN diode market can be segmented into surface mount and through hole. Based on diode configuration, the PIN diode market is classified into common cathode and common anode. On the basis of application, the PIN diode market can be bifurcated into attenuator, high voltage rectifier, RF switch, RF limiter, photo detector and photovoltaic cell, and industrial applications. Based on geography, the PIN diode market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be highly attractive regions for the PIN diode market owing to the presence of large number of semiconductor manufacturers in these regions.

Prominent players operating in the PIN Diode market include M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc., Albis Optoelectronics AG, Cobham plc, Fairchild Semiconductor Corp., GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Laser Components GmbH, LITEC-LLL GmbH, Micro Commercial Components Corp., Microsemi Corp, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corp, Qorvo, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

