Global Low Voltage Disconnect Switch Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2026

Disconnect switch is used mainly to de-energize the electric circuit, when the circuit is planned for servicing or maintenance. These switches have broad applications in large industries as well as power distribution applications. Low voltage disconnect switches are solid state electronic modules which are designed to protect batteries from excessive draw. These low voltage disconnect switches automatically disconnect and reconnect loads based on battery voltage, no operator action is generally required. This prolongs battery life by preventing damage due to excessive discharge and excludes the need for separate timer or voltage sensing delay relay devices as well as high current relays or solenoids, which simplifies wiring, installation and allows for a streamlined design. Low voltage disconnect switch ensures ample starting capacity. It automatically disconnects non-critical loads from a battery when the battery voltage falls below a predefined threshold and it also reconnects the loads to the battery when it is being charged. Low voltage disconnect switch are used to visibly isolate parts of a substation during maintenance or repair periods. They can also be used to reconfigure connections between subtransmission lines and power transformers.

Increasing safety concern in industries, growth in distribution and transmission network as electric network is an important infrastructure as well as rapid industrialization in developing countries are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global low voltage disconnect switch market. Fluctuating price of raw material that are being used to manufacture these low voltage disconnect switches is one of the factors hampering the growth of low voltage disconnect switch market. Most of the countries are adopting smart grid and substation automation projects, which is further increasing the demand for low voltage disconnect switches. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

The global low voltage disconnect switch market is segmented on the basis of product type, mount type, voltage range, application and region. On the basis of product type, the low voltage disconnect switch market is segmented into fused and nonfused. Fusible switches are suitable for all locations in low-voltage networks as they provide protection against overload as well as short circuit. Non-fusible switches are suitable for many applications without de-rating. On the basis of mount type, the global low voltage disconnect switch market is segmented into panel mounted, din rail mounted and others. On the basis of voltage range, the global low voltage disconnect switch market is segmented into 0-240 V disconnect switch, 240-480 V disconnect switch and 480-690 V disconnect switch. On the basis of application, the low voltage disconnect switch market is segmented into industrial and commercial. In terms of industrial application it is further segmented into utility infrastructure, motor protection, power distribution boards, photovoltaic and others. Geographically, the low voltage disconnect switch market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the key players operating in the global low voltage disconnect switch market are ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Kraus & Naimer, BENEDICT GmbH, Ensto, Katko, Socomec, Salzer Electronics Limited, Lovato Electric Corporation, Mersen and Littlefuse among others.

