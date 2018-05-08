Industrial Floor Coating Market– In depth Overview
The global Industrial Floor Coating market has seen a remarkable growth over the past decade and as per the analysis, the global market will retain this growth status during the forecast period. The global Industrial Floor Coating market is expected to reach more than USD 55 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of more than 5.5%. Additives in plastic increase it’s the strength, reliability and other physical properties. Plastic is one of most used material in several application ranging from packaging, automotive, wire and cable, consumer goods, construction and so on. The global Industrial Floor Coating market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of plastic and growing application segment across the globe. Additionally, the emerging economies of APAC region, rising per capita income and increasing urbanization has also become the growing factors.
Key Players for Industrial Floor Coating Market:BASF SE, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil, Mitsui Chemical, SABIC, Chemtura Corporation, Clariant, Bayer AG and among others.
Target Audience
• Manufactures of end-use industry
• Raw material Suppliers
• Aftermarket suppliers
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager.
Additional Information
• Regulatory Landscape
• Pricing Analysis
• Macroeconomic Indicators
Geographic Analysis
• Geographical analysis across 15 countries.
Company Information
•Profiling of 10 key market players
• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title
• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies.
The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes
North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
•Germany
•France
•Italy
•The Netherlands
•U.K.
•Rest of Europe
APAC
•China
•India
•Japan
•Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
•South America
•Middle East
•Africa
