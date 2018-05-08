Global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market US$ 13.5 Billion by 2023

The global implantable cardiac rhythm management devices market expected to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 4.5% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) includes implantable devices, leads and accessories as well as external devices to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases. Visit global implantable cardiac rhythm management devices market by device type (cardiac resynchronization therapy systems – CRT defibrillators, CRT pacemakers; implantable cardioverter defibrillators systems; implantable pacemaker systems), by geography and Forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/implantable-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market/

The global implantable CRM devices market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global implantable cardiac rhythm management devices market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global implantable CRM devices market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories Inc. (St. Jude Medical), Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., LivaNova PLC, and Medtronic PLC.

1. Device Type

1.1. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Systems

1.1.1. CRT Defibrillators (CRTDs)

1.1.2. CRT Pacemakers (CRT-Ps)

1.2. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Systems

1.3. Implantable Pacemaker Systems

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc. (St. Jude Medical)

3.2. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

3.3. Boston Scientific Corp.

3.4. LivaNova PLC

3.5. Medtronic PLC

