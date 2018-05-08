Feel the transformation with Neuro Linguistic Programming logical methods

Get a grip on your future with proven Neuro Linguistic Program that will teach you how to change the patterns of your subconscious mind. Another bunch of this demonstrated program starts on third June in Bangalore that is helpful in both business and individual fields.

8 may, 2018, Bangalore (India) – Crystalhappiness.com has announced its new Neuro Linguistic Program (NLP) that has a proven record to change the subconscious pattern by using scientific actions done individually or in a group.

Business can achieve success and people can change themselves by learning and practising these tools. Other outcomes of these programs are developing better relationships, performing better in jobs and living a healthier life.

Proven results

Crystalappiness NLP Training Programs are outlined by proficient and experienced NLP coaches. This demonstrated course is best for working professionals and people who need to use their weekend to enhance their identity and way of life.

These workshops have been conducted for (MHA) ministry of home affairs, Rotary club and Wood Rose Club in Bangalore.

NLP techniques to be covered in this program are:-

1. The four-point formula for success- Step by step process to use NLP to take action, develop sensory awareness and maintain behavioural flexibility.

2. How to use the SWISH-Using behaviour psychology for making lasting changes in habits and behaviours. Parts integration- Dealing with conflicting parts of your mind

3. New behaviour generator- Changing your old behavioural pattern in difficult situations

4. Anchoring- Using tools to reduce stress

5. Discovering your timeline- An exercise to achieve your goals

6. Releasing your negative emotions and limiting decisions-Getting rid of anger, fear, grief, sadness, guilt, regret and other negative emotions

7. Getting rid of anxiety- Removing this emotion about future events

8. Creating a better future- Designing and reaching goals

About CrystalHappiness.com

Crystalhappiness.com is a start-up dedicated to change people’s lives for the better. They invite speakers and authors to address an audience who are interested in progressing towards living a more fulfilled life. http://www.crystalhappiness.com/

